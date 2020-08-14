Tahith Chong: Manchester United winger nears Werder Bremen loan

Tahith Chong is nearing a loan move away from Manchester United

Manchester United winger Tahith Chong is close to agreeing a deal to join Bundesliga club Werder Bremen on a season-long loan.

Sky Sports News revealed earlier this month that United were open to allowing the 20-year-old academy product to leave the club on loan next season.

Chong, who signed a new contract in March which runs until the summer of 2022, made his first appearance since the Premier League's restart in June as a substitute in the 2-1 victory against LASK Linz earlier this month.

Tahith Chong signed a new deal with United earlier this year

Bremen, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, are likely to rely on loan signings this summer because of their financial position.

Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann admitted earlier this month that the club had potential interest in signing Chong, who made 13 first-team appearances for United during the protracted 2019/20 season.

"He plays with great speed and his profile fits," Baumann said. "Because of our situation, he is a player who could be interesting."

