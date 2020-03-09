Tahith Chong signs new Manchester United contract

Tahith Chong has agreed a new contract with Manchester United

Manchester United winger Tahith Chong has signed a new contract until 2022.

Chong, who joined United from Feyenoord in 2016, has represented the Netherlands at six youth international levels up to Under-21 and has made 14 appearances for the first team.

The 20-year-old's most recent United outing came as a half-time substitute in the 5-0 Europa League win over Club Brugge in February.

"When I joined Manchester United as a youngster, it was a dream come true," he said. "It is an honour every time I pull on the shirt and represent this club. I am working hard every day to improve and I know this is the perfect environment to develop my game.

"The opportunity to learn from the manager, his coaching staff and the world-class players here is fantastic. I am delighted to sign this new contract and really grateful for the chance to prove myself here for many years to come."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Tahith works extremely hard every day and he is constantly improving. His performances this season, whether for the first team or Under-23s, are testament to his hard work, dedication and to his character.

"We are pleased with the progress he has made since he stepped up from the Academy and are looking forward to continuing to develop his talent. Tahith has great potential; given his age, ability and work-ethic, we can see that he has a bright future at Manchester United."