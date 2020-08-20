Newcastle-Saudi takeover: Premier League says 'door still open' for bid to be resurrected

Newcastle fans have been given assurances by the Premier League that it is still possible for the Saudi-backed takeover to be reignited.

The Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) have held a frank 30-minute discussion with Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, where they were afforded the opportunity to ask a range of questions on the aborted bid.

Sky Sports News was told that NUST left the meeting satisfied with Masters' explanations, and now believe the ball is in the court of the Saudi consortium to resume talks.

NUST also felt more sympathetic to the position of the Premier League following the meeting, with fans on Tyneside having been very critical of the league.

A statement said: "From a Trust perspective it's now over to others to decide what happens from here. We all want the same thing. At the Trust we hope the people that matter can do whatever needs to be done to allow Newcastle United to progress to where it needs to be."

The supporters group had written to the Premier League demanding answers as to why talks had taken over 16 weeks without coming to a conclusion, and were supported by over 100 MPs.

They were told that the "door is still open" for talks to resume should the consortium provide additional information to the Premier League, which would be used to consider any potential disqualification of those involved in the consortium.

The Premier League said the group disagreed with their assessment during their Owners and Directors Test and withdrew their bid. In a statement given to Sky Sports News the consortium cited the prolonged process coupled with global uncertainty.

The other option open to the consortium would be to take up the offer of independent arbitration to determine who would own and control the club. This option was not taken up during takeover talks.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman and businesswoman Amanda Staveley were both part of the £300m takeover bid

Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, is also the chairman of the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF), who were set to take an 80 per cent stake in the Premier League club for a worth understood to be just over £300m.

A source close to the Saudi consortium told Sky Sports News last week that the notion they were holding back information was "bizarre" and the group provided written assurances from the highest possible government department, notably the Saudi Royal Court, that the kingdom would have no influence over the running of Newcastle.

During the meeting, NUST asked Masters directly if they had told the consortium there were "no red flags" regarding the takeover back in June, and if other Premier League clubs had applied pressure on the league's governing body to stop the Saudi-backed group taking control at St James' Park.

Masters categorically refuted both suggestions, reflecting what he had said in a letter to local MP Chi Onwurah last week.

Sky Sports News were told NUST left Wednesday's meeting with the belief that "it was over the buyers" if talks were to be resurrected.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has remained in open dialogue with the consortium and would be willing to get back around the table if the consortium were to provide the information requested by the Premier League.

The aborted takeover could go before a High Court judge if legal proceedings are taken against the Premier League.