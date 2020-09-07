Ryan Fraser joins Newcastle on five-year deal

Scotland international Ryan Fraser left Bournemouth after seven years in June

Newcastle have confirmed the signing of free agent Ryan Fraser on a five-year deal.

Fraser, 26, links up with former Bournemouth team-mate Callum Wilson, who arrived at the club in a £20m deal on Monday.

The pair are expected to be joined by Norwich's Jamal Lewis, with the left-back expected to undergo a medical at the club on Tuesday.

Scotland international Fraser has been a free agent since his Bournemouth contract ended in June, when he opted against signing an extension to play at the Vitality Stadium upon the restart of the Premier League season.

The Cherries were subsequently relegated and after been linked with moves to West Ham and Crystal Palace, Fraser had face-to-face discussions with Steve Bruce on Friday, ultimately deciding his future lies on Tyneside.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday Newcastle had held initial talks with Fraser but were still due to agree personal terms, with the winger keen on moving to the North East to be closer to his family in Aberdeen.

"Fraser has wonderful chemistry on the pitch with Callum Wilson, which excites me, and I hope it excites our supporters ahead of the new season." Steve Bruce on the arrivals of Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson

In a statement, Fraser said: "I'm absolutely buzzing for it - I came down to see the place the other day and it was all just good things; the manager, the place, the fans, the messages I've been getting.

"It was just a no-brainer, really, to play in such a big stadium with such passionate fans, and being back up in the north again is big as well.

"So I'm really looking forward to it and I just cant wait to show everyone what I can do, help the team and help us get back to where we belong."

Magpies' boss Steve Bruce added: "I'm delighted to bring Ryan to Newcastle United. We have held off big competition to get his signature and that says a lot about what this club has to offer.

"His ability and his contributions on the pitch speak for themselves and I'm looking forward to seeing him getting to work in a Newcastle shirt.

"He has wonderful chemistry on the pitch with Callum Wilson, which excites me, and I hope it excites our supporters ahead of the new season."

Fraser joined Bournemouth for £400,000 in January 2013 when they were a League One side, and during his time at the club the team were promoted twice as the Cherries reached the top flight for the first time in their history in 2015.

He went on to make 229 appearances during his six-and-a-half year stay at the Vitality Stadium - scoring 30 goals for the club in that time - and previously attracted interest from Arsenal.

Bournemouth also remain interested in a deal for former player Matt Ritchie, who signed a new Newcastle deal in March, although the midfielder's wages may be an issue.

'Fraser waited to see if Wilson signed'

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie:

"A really big day for Newcastle with the capture of both Wilson and Fraser.

"Fraser flew up on Mike Ashley's private jet on Friday and met Steve Bruce and a few of the player.

"He took the weekend off to think about things. I'm told he was waiting to find out whether Callum Wilson would sign first before fully committing.

"It hasn't cost Newcastle any money but certainly a key signing and one of the main ones that Steve Bruce wanted to add in this window."

