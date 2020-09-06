Callum Wilson: Newcastle's £20m bid for Bournemouth striker accepted

Callum Wilson is keen on returning to the Premier League

Newcastle's £20m bid for striker Callum Wilson has been accepted by Bournemouth.

Aston Villa and Newcastle were locked in negotiations with Bournemouth on Saturday, both making offers for the 28-year-old striker.

However, Villa withdrew their bid, leaving the path clear for Newcastle, after hearing that Wilson's preference was a move to Tyneside.

Wilson is now free to discuss personal terms with Newcastle as he prepares to leave Bournemouth after six years with the Championship club.

More to follow...

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.