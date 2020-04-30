Newcastle transfer news and rumours

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Newcastle amid their proposed takeover - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Newcastle…

Donny van de Beek - Newcastle have emerged as surprise contenders for the signature of 23-year-old Ajax midfielder, who has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid (Le10Sport, April 29)

Radja Nainggolan - Newcastle will make a move for the 32-year-old Belgian midfielder, who currently plays for Cagliari on loan from Inter Milan (Calciomercato, April 27)

Philippe Coutinho - Newcastle are set to enter the Premier League-dominated race for the Barcelona forward on loan at Bayern Munich (Daily Star, April 27)

Newcastle are the latest club to be linked with Philippe Coutinho

Kalidou Koulibaly - Newcastle have opened talks with Napoli over the defender also linked with Manchester United and Manchester City - but he would cost in the region of £70m (Footmercato, April 26)

Edinson Cavani - Newcastle are also ready to join the race for the PSG striker, who is soon to be out of contract. Atletico Madrid, Boca Juniors, Flamengo and Palmeiras are also said to be keen (Footmercato, April 26)

Could Edinson Cavani make an eye-catching switch to Tyneside?

Nabil Fekir - The Real Betis forward is one of Newcastle's top summer targets, according to reports in France but the Spanish club will only be ready to start talking at 50m euros (Footmercato, April 26)

Fabio Borini - Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are keen to take the former Sunderland striker on a free transfer from Hellas Verona (Tutto Hellas Verona, April 25)

Nabil Bentaleb - Steve Bruce is keen to turn the former Tottenham player's Schalke loan into a permanent deal once the season is finally concluded (Newcastle Chronicle, April 12)

Managers linked with a move to Newcastle...

Max Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino and Rafa Benitez have been mentioned as potential replacements for Bruce

Mauricio Pochettino - Newcastle's prospective new owners have made the Argentine their number one choice to be the next manager at St. James' Park and are willing to pay him £19m a year to take charge (Sky Sports, April 29)

Rafa Benitez - The former Magpies boss has been identified as an alternative if first choice Pochettino is unavailable (Sky Sports, April 29)

The latest players linked with a Newcastle exit…

Javier Manquillo - Fenerbahce will make a move for the Newcastle right-back as they look to replace Mauricio Isla this summer (Fotomac, April 14)

Jamie Sterry, Jack Colback and Rob Elliot - All three players are set to leave the club on free transfers this summer (Newcastle Chronicle, April 12)

The latest Newcastle contract talk…

Matty Longstaff's future remains unresolved

Matty Longstaff - The young midfielder is keen to sort out a new deal at Newcastle - if the Saudi takeover goes through (The Sun, April 19). Newcastle brothers Matty and Sean Longstaff are in the process of changing agents in a bid to sort out their futures (Sky Sports, March 23).

Transfer Centre - follow the latest news with our live blog