Jeff Hendrick joins Newcastle on four-year deal after Burnley contract expires

Jeff Hendrick spent four years at Burnley

Jeff Hendrick has joined Newcastle on a four-year deal following the expiration of his Burnley contract.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Burnley from Derby in 2016, and went on to make 139 appearances for Sean Dyche's side.

The 28-year-old featured 24 times in the Premier League last season, scoring twice and registering two assists.

Hendrick arrives at St James' Park as a free agent, and he is eager to play at Newcastle's stadium when the Premier League season starts next month.

He told NUFC TV: "It's a massive club and playing over the years, going to the stadium, it's one of the best stadiums to play in, so I just want to get playing there.

"I've had over 100 games in the Premier League but I want to keep going and keep improving with a different team. It's going to be different for me, the demands with the bigger stadium, the crowd, how big the club is, so I've got to take that on and keep pushing myself and striving to get better.

"I'm looking forward to it - I can't wait."

Head coach Steve Bruce added: "Jeff is someone I've admired for a long time. I watched him when he was at Derby, then he went to Burnley for a lot of money and couldn't afford him, so I missed out then!

"He's an experienced international football who can play all across the midfield so we welcome him aboard. He'll be a big asset to us, on and off the pitch.

"He's a great pro, down to earth, and at the age of 28 it's a wonderful time to get somebody. It is the peak of his career - he's a really fit boy who has played 122 times in the Premier League for Burnley over the last four years, and I'm sure he'll be a great addition to the squad."

