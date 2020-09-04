Rogerio: Newcastle in talks to sign Brazilian left-back from Sassuolo

Rogerio has represented Brazil at youth level

Newcastle United are in negotiations to sign left-back Rogerio from Sassuolo, according to Sky in Italy.

The report states that a fee of £12.5m is being discussed for the 22-year-old Brazilian.

Rogerio, who has represented Brazil at youth level, was a youth player at Juventus before being loaned out to Sassuolo in 2017 for two seasons. He joined them permanently last summer.

In total, he has made 61 Serie A appearances over the past three seasons, scoring twice, and is highly-regarded in scouting circles across Europe.

Rogerio would help to replace Danny Rose, who has returned to parent club Tottenham after spending the second half of last season on loan at Newcastle.

Where else are Newcastle looking to strengthen?

Chris Smalling is wanted by Newcastle

Steve Bruce is keen to strengthen his defence this summer and wants to sign a centre-half, in addition to a left-back.

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is a target though Newcastle face competition to sign him from Roma, where he spent last season on loan.

Callum Wilson is being pursued by a number of Premier League clubs

Bruce is also keen to add a striker with Bournemouth's Callum Wilson his top target.

Newcastle are attempting to structure a deal for Wilson that would involve Matt Ritchie going in the other direction but they face competition to sign the 28-year-old England international.

Earlier this week, Bournemouth turned down a bid from Aston Villa for Wilson.

It is thought the bid was between £13m and £15m with significant add-ons, and negotiations continue between the two clubs.

Ryan Fraser is a free agent after leaving Bournemouth

In addition, Bruce wants to sign a winger and is interested in Ryan Fraser, who is a free agent after running down his contract at Bournemouth.

Fraser arrived in Newcastle on Friday afternoon to meet Bruce and his staff for talks over a possible move.

Fraser has not yet decided on his future and no agreement is in place with Newcastle. However, it is believed the Scotland international is keen to move to St James' Park.

Crystal Palace have also shown an interest in the 26-year-old, but it is understood he is considering a move to Newcastle to be closer to his family in Aberdeen.

