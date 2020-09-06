Ryan Fraser agrees to join Newcastle

Ryan Fraser has agreed a deal to join Newcastle and is set to undergo a medical on Monday.

The Scotland international has been a free agent since his Bournemouth contract ended in June, when he opted against signing an extension to play at the Vitality Stadium upon the restart of the Premier League season.

Fraser been linked with a move to West Ham and Crystal Palace but after having face-to-face discussions with Steve Bruce on Friday, he has decided his future lies at Newcastle.

The 26-year-old will undergo a medical on the same day as former Bournemouth team-mate Callum Wilson, who is set to join in a £20m deal.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday that Newcastle had held initial talks with Fraser but were still due to agree personal terms, with the winger keen on a move to Tyneside to be closer to his family in Aberdeen.

Fraser joined Bournemouth for £400,000 in January 2013 and helped them earn promotion from League One in his first season at the club before winning promotion to the Premier League with them two years later.

More to follow...

