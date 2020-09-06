Carabao Cup draw: Holders Manchester City vs Bournemouth or Crystal Palace; Leicester vs Arsenal
Leicester City to face Arsenal in third round; Manchester United away to Reading or Luton Town; Bradford City or Lincoln host Liverpool
Manchester City will begin their quest for a record-equalling eighth Carabao Cup with a third-round tie against Bournemouth or Crystal Palace, while Leicester City face Arsenal at the same stage.
Pep Guardiola's side, who won this trophy for the third successive year last March, enter at the third-round due to their European commitments.
Last season's runners-up Aston Villa are away to Burton in the second round, while Burnley host Sheffield United in an all-Premier League tie.
There is a West Midlands derby between Wolves and Stoke City, West Ham host London rivals Charlton, while Brighton take on Portsmouth in an eye-catching South Coast clash.
EFL newcomers Harrogate face a dream trip to Premier League West Brom while fellow Sky Bet League Two side Salford also have a Premier League challenge against Everton at Goodison Park.
In the third round, Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to Bradford City or Lincoln, while Manchester United are away to Reading or Luton.
The only confirmed all-Premier League tie in the third round sees Leicester host Arsenal, with Tottenham away to Leyton Orient or Plymouth.
Second-round ties are to be played the week commencing September 14 with third-round matches the following week.
Carabao Cup second round
North draw
- Burnley vs Sheffield United
- Burton Albion vs Aston Villa
- Bradford City vs Lincoln City
- Leeds United vs Hull City
- Everton vs Salford City
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City
- Rochdale vs Sheffield Wednesday
- West Bromwich Albion vs Harrogate Town
- Middlesbrough vs Barnsley
- Derby County vs Preston North End
- Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers
- Morecambe vs Oldham Athletic
- Fleetwood Town vs Port Vale
South draw
- West Ham United vs Charlton Athletic
- Ipswich Town vs Fulham
- Oxford United vs Watford
- AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
- Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle
- Southampton vs Brentford
- Bristol City vs Northampton Town
- Reading vs Luton Town
- Millwall v Cheltenham Town
- Brighton & Hove Albion vs Portsmouth
- Newport County vs Cambridge United
- Gillingham vs Coventry City
Carabao Cup third round
- Bradford or Lincoln vs Liverpool
- Bristol City or Northampton vs Burton or Aston Villa
- Morecambe or Oldham vs Newcastle or Blackburn
- Reading or Luton vs Manchester United
- Derby or Preston vs Brighton or Portsmouth
- Ipswich or Fulham vs Rochdale or Sheffield Wednesday
- Manchester City vs Bournemouth or Crystal Palace
- Millwall or Cheltenham Town vs Burnley or Sheffield United
- Chelsea vs Middlesbrough or Barnsley
- Wolves or Stoke vs Gillingham or Coventry
- Leicester City vs Arsenal
- West Brom or Harrogate vs Southampton or Brentford
- Newport or Cambridge vs Oxford or Watford
- Fleetwood or Port Vale vs Everton or Salford
- Leyton Orient or Plymouth vs Tottenham Hotspur
- West Ham or Charlton vs Leeds or Hull