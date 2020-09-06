Carabao Cup draw: Holders Manchester City vs Bournemouth or Crystal Palace; Leicester vs Arsenal

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have won three successive Carabao Cups

Manchester City will begin their quest for a record-equalling eighth Carabao Cup with a third-round tie against Bournemouth or Crystal Palace, while Leicester City face Arsenal at the same stage.

Pep Guardiola's side, who won this trophy for the third successive year last March, enter at the third-round due to their European commitments.

Last season's runners-up Aston Villa are away to Burton in the second round, while Burnley host Sheffield United in an all-Premier League tie.

There is a West Midlands derby between Wolves and Stoke City, West Ham host London rivals Charlton, while Brighton take on Portsmouth in an eye-catching South Coast clash.

EFL newcomers Harrogate face a dream trip to Premier League West Brom while fellow Sky Bet League Two side Salford also have a Premier League challenge against Everton at Goodison Park.

In the third round, Premier League champions Liverpool will travel to Bradford City or Lincoln, while Manchester United are away to Reading or Luton.

The only confirmed all-Premier League tie in the third round sees Leicester host Arsenal, with Tottenham away to Leyton Orient or Plymouth.

Second-round ties are to be played the week commencing September 14 with third-round matches the following week.

Carabao Cup second round

North draw

Burnley vs Sheffield United

Burton Albion vs Aston Villa

Bradford City vs Lincoln City

Leeds United vs Hull City

Everton vs Salford City

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Stoke City

Rochdale vs Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion vs Harrogate Town

Middlesbrough vs Barnsley

Derby County vs Preston North End

Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers

Morecambe vs Oldham Athletic

Fleetwood Town vs Port Vale

South draw

West Ham United vs Charlton Athletic

Ipswich Town vs Fulham

Oxford United vs Watford

AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle

Southampton vs Brentford

Bristol City vs Northampton Town

Reading vs Luton Town

Millwall v Cheltenham Town

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Portsmouth

Newport County vs Cambridge United

Gillingham vs Coventry City

Carabao Cup third round