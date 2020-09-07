Northern Ireland 1-5 Norway: Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth score twice at Windsor Park

Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth scored twice as Norway thrashed Northern Ireland 5-1 in Nations League Group B1 at Windsor Park on Monday night.

Celtic's Mohamed Elyounoussi fired the visitors ahead after just two minutes, only for Paddy McNair to draw the hosts level only four minutes later with his fourth goal in eight games for his country.

But thereafter it was all Norway as both Haaland (7 and 58) and Sorloth (19 and 47) scored twice to inflict a wretched home debut on Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough, whose side drop to the bottom of the group after two games, while third-placed Norway are level with Austria.

Player ratings Northern Ireland: Peacock-Farrell (6), Smith (6), Ballard (5), Cathcart (6), Saville (6), Davis (7), Ferguson (7), Dallas (6), Thompson (6), Washington (6), McNair (7)



Subs: Evans (6), Boyce (6), Lavery (6)



Norway: Jarstein (6), Aleesami (7), Ajer (6), Hovland (6), Elabdellaoui (7), Johansen (8), Elyounoussi (8), Henriksen (6), Normann(6), Sorloth (8), Haaland (9)



Subs: Svensson (6), Meling (6), King (6)



Man of the match: Erling Braut Haaland

How Norway's front two destroyed their hosts

Lars Lagerback had called for a reaction from his players after Norway suffered a surprise home defeat to Austria on Friday night and the Swede certainly got one in Belfast as the visitors ran riot.

The visitors made a dream start when Elyounoussi expertly collected skipper Stefan Johansen's lofted ball over the top on his chest, before firing low past an exposed Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Image: Haaland is congratulated after scoring against Northern Ireland

However, in an exciting opening, the home side were soon level as Conor Washington got free of the Norway back line and despite Rune Jarstein parrying his shot, there was McNair to convert into a gaping goal to bring his team level, albeit briefly.

Straight from the restart, Sorloth neatly headed the ball down for the waiting Haaland on the edge of the box, although the red-hot striker still had much to do to find the net with a delicious curler.

Team news Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis was not in the squad, while experienced Leicester City centre-back Jonny Evans was also missing again with a knock. Meanwhile, Daniel Ballard started after making his senior debut in Friday's 1-1 draw in Romania.



And Michael Smith, Shane Ferguson and Jordan Thompson all came in for Lewis, Corry Evans and the suspended Josh Magennis as manager Ian Baraclough made three changes.



As for the visitors, prolific Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland started up front, while Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge missed out with a knee injury.

Soon it was four goals in the opening 19 minutes as the unmarked Sorloth was at the far post to side-foot home Haitam Aleesami's inviting cross from the left, forcing Baraclough to move McNair back into defence from his first-half role as a No 10.

But that tactical switch had little effect, with Norway taking all of two minutes to add a fourth after half-time, with the visitors' deadly attacking duo once again both involved as Haaland raced clear of a flat-footed Northern Ireland back five, before squaring for the unmarked Sorloth to score into the empty goal.

Image: Elyounoussi celebrates scoring for Norway against Northern Ireland

It was that man Haaland - who only recorded his first international goal in defeat to Austria on Friday - who rounded off the scoring with yet another imperious finish just before the hour-mark as Northern Ireland let in five goals for the first time since losing to Spain 18 years ago.

Miserable record-equalling night for Davis - Opta stats

Northern Ireland have gone three games in a row (D1 L2) without a win on home soil for the first time since September 2015 (D3).

Norway have won six of their last seven away clashes with Northern Ireland (L1).

Northern Ireland shipped five goals at home for the first time since April 2002, via a 0-5 friendly defeat to Spain.

Northern Ireland conceded three goals in the first half of a game for the first time since June 2012, when they shipped four in the first period against the Netherlands in a 6-0 away defeat.

Steven Davis won his 119th cap, equalling the record for Northern Ireland held by Pat Jennings.

Paddy McNair has scored four goals in his 36 appearances for Northern Ireland, with all of those goals coming in his last eight games for his country.

Erling Haaland has scored 19 goals in 20 appearances for club and country (Borussia Dortmund & Norway) in 2020.

Alexander Sorloth has bagged six goals in his last five games for Norway after managing just two in his previous 19 for his country.

What the manager said...

2:42 Baraclough: Norway were ruthless

Man of the Match - Erling Haaland

Is there nothing the young Borussia Dortmund frontman cannot do? Well, on Monday night's evidence, the answer must be a resounding 'no'!

The Norway international got off the mark for his country in a 2-1 home loss to Austria on Friday, but went one better in Belfast after netting twice to get his side's UEFA Nations League hopes back up and running.

The 20-year-old's first was a stunning strike from the edge of the box, while his second that rounded off the scoring for the visitors was a sumptuous effort, both of which left Peacock-Farrell motionless in the hosts' goal.

And in between, there was also time for an unselfish assist for his strike partner Sorloth as the forward made it an incredible 18 goals in just 20 appearances for club and country this year.

18 - Erling Haaland has scored 18 goals in 20 appearances for club and country (Borussia Dortmund & Norway) in 2020. Sensation. pic.twitter.com/9EvcOqKZLy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 7, 2020

What's next?

Northern Ireland travel to Bilino Polje to face Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Norway entertain Serbia, with both European Championship qualifying play-off semi-finals kicking off at 7.45pm on October 8.