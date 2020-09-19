Diogo Jota: Liverpool sign forward from Wolves for fee that could rise to £45m

Liverpool unveil new signing Diogo Jota

Liverpool have completed the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolves for a fee of £40m, which could rise to £45m.

The move comes a day after the Premier League champions secured the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in a deal that could be worth up to £25m.

Jota's arrival at Anfield is separate to a deal which saw defender Ki-Jana Hoever moving to Wolves on a five-year contract in a transfer worth £10m, plus add-ons.

That means Liverpool's initial net spend with Wolves over the two deals is around £30m.

Jota left Molineux before kick-off against Stoke in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and was an unused substitute in Monday's 2-0 win at Sheffield United.

The Portugal international scored 26 goals in 85 appearances for Wolves since joining from Atletico Madrid in July 2018.

Liverpool youngster Ki-Jana Hoever (R) has joined Wolves

Hoever, who appeared four times for Jurgen Klopp's side, can play right wing-back, right-back and centre-back - all positions which Wolves were keen to strengthen during this transfer window.

The 18-year-old joined Liverpool from Ajax in 2018 and only signed a new long-term contract at Anfield last summer but has now joined Wolves on a permanent deal.

'Jota's versatility key for Klopp'

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol on The Transfer Show:

Jurgen Klopp has been looking for some competition for his front three and has decided to go for Jota.

Liverpool were also interested in Watford's Ismaila Sarr, but Jota is Klopp's first choice.

Klopp believes he has the required versatility because he can play anywhere along the front line and that will put some pressure on Salah, Firmino and Mane.

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

'Cover for Andrew Robertson has already arrived. Attacking depth would help. But a midfield creator could be transformative. Naby Keita brings some of those qualities, albeit slightly further forwards, but think of that midfield and one still suspects industry is valued over invention.

'It has hardly been a problem, whether it is Fabinho cracking one in from 30 yards or Jordan Henderson driving the team on to glory at home and abroad over the past 18 months. It has come to be seen as the Liverpool way. A decision to focus on the flanks. A style that works.

'Thiago is the Spanish pass master with Brazilian roots and a Barcelona upbringing. A man at home in the midfield hot house, seemingly born to work in those tight spaces.

'He averaged 82.6 completed passes per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga this past season - the most of any regular midfielder. He had a pass completion rate in excess of 90 per cent - an accuracy level that does not really reflect the range of his passing with both feet.

'Where he could help Liverpool is by moving the ball with one and two touches, opening games up against deeper defences.'

