Ademola Lookman: Fulham sign RB Leipzig winger on loan

Fulham have signed RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan.
The 22-year-old, who spent time with Charlton and Everton before moving to Germany, becomes Fulham's eighth signing of the window.
After sealing his move to Craven Cottage, Lookman told FFCtv: "I'm glad to have it over the line and done now. I'm glad I can be here to help the team.
"After the conversations I had with Scott Parker, I got a great feeling. That's the working relationship I want to have. He's young and hungry and I'm young and hungry as well, so it's a good match."
Fulham's sporting director Tony Khan added: "Ademola, in his young career, has gained experience in the Premier League and Bundesliga and contributed in England's 2017 U20 World Cup win, and we believe that he's a very good addition to our squad."
Lookman struggled to make an impact in Leipzig following his £22.5m permanent move from Everton last summer, having previously impressed on loan in the 2017-18 season when he scored five goals in 11 Bundesliga games.
He started his career with Charlton before moving to Merseyside in 2017 - stepping up from League One - and made 48 appearances for Everton across all competitions before trying his luck in Europe.
