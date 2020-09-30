Ademola Lookman: Fulham sign RB Leipzig winger on loan

Fulham have signed RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old, who spent time with Charlton and Everton before moving to Germany, becomes Fulham's eighth signing of the window.

After sealing his move to Craven Cottage, Lookman told FFCtv: "I'm glad to have it over the line and done now. I'm glad I can be here to help the team.

"After the conversations I had with Scott Parker, I got a great feeling. That's the working relationship I want to have. He's young and hungry and I'm young and hungry as well, so it's a good match."

Fulham's sporting director Tony Khan added: "Ademola, in his young career, has gained experience in the Premier League and Bundesliga and contributed in England's 2017 U20 World Cup win, and we believe that he's a very good addition to our squad."

Lookman struggled to make an impact in Leipzig following his £22.5m permanent move from Everton last summer, having previously impressed on loan in the 2017-18 season when he scored five goals in 11 Bundesliga games.

He started his career with Charlton before moving to Merseyside in 2017 - stepping up from League One - and made 48 appearances for Everton across all competitions before trying his luck in Europe.

Fulham head coach Scott Parker admits he is 'unsure' whether owner Tony Khan's tweet about their transfer activity following their 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa is helpful

