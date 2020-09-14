Denis Odoi, Joe Bryan and Josh Onomah sign Fulham extensions

Denis Odoi will be staying at Craven Cottage

Fulham trio Denis Odoi, Joe Bryan and Josh Onomah have all agreed contract extensions.

Right-back Odoi, 32, has committed himself until the summer of 2022, while left-back Bryan and midfielder Onomah have signed new deals until 2023. All three have the option for a 12-month extension.

The trio all started Fulham's Premier League opening-day defeat to Arsenal on Saturday as well as last month's Sky Bet Championship final victory over Brentford as the club made their return to the top flight.

Josh Onomah, along with Odoi and Joe Bryan, started last month's play-off final win

Fulham signed Kenny Tete from Lyon, Harrison Reed from Southampton and left-back Antonee Robinson from Wigan permanently this summer and brought in Anthony Knockaert, who impressed on loan last season.

The Premier League new boys, back at the first time of asking following relegation in 2018/19, also secured season-long loan deals for Mario Lemina, goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and most recently right-back Ola Aina.

"I'm happy, as it's given me this season and next season guaranteed at the club," Odoi, who has made 134 appearances for Fulham since joining from Lokeren in 2016, told the club's official website after signing his extension.

Odoi has made 134 appearances for Fulham

"I'm enjoying my life here, so I'm really happy that I can stay here an extra two years."

Bryan, 26, who was instrumental in Fulham's promotion last season and scored twice in the final victory over Brentford, said: "I'm obviously delighted to commit a couple more years to the club.

Bryan started Saturday's opening loss at Craven Cottage

"We're in the Premier League now so it's nice to be able to give myself more time to develop and prove myself as a Premier League player.

"We came together as a team last year and it was nice to be able to repay a bit of the faith that the club and supporters have shown in me during my time here, by helping the club back into this league.

"Now it's about improvement and making the step up again, to try and become an established Premier League team."

Onomah, 23, who joined from Tottenham last year, added: "I'm delighted. It's always been my dream to play in the Prem properly, and I feel like I have the chance to do that here at Fulham.

"Thankfully I've been offered a new contract which is amazing, especially after the season we had. It shows the faith and trust that the club has in me, and that's what you need as a player.

"From the first minute I walked in I felt the love from the players, staff, fans, everyone involved with Fulham Football Club. I'm just going to keep going, this is just the start."

