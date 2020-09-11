Ola Aina: Fulham confirm loan signing of Torino full-back

Ola Aina, 23, made 37 appearances for Torino last season

Fulham have confirmed the signing of Ola Aina on a season-long loan from Torino.

Sky Sport News reported earlier this week a deal was close, while Fulham have the option to make Aina's loan at Craven Cottage permanent for around £11m.

Former England youth international Aina is a graduate of Chelsea's academy and spent over a decade at the club.

He spent the 2017-18 campaign away on loan at Hull before making a season-long loan move to Italian club Torino the following year.

The Serie A side took up the option to make Aina's move from Chelsea permanent in June 2019. The 23-year-old made 37 appearances for Torino last season.

"I feel very excited and privileged to be able to play for a club like this," Aina told Fulham's website. "It feels amazing to be back closer to my family, back in the capital where I was born and raised.

"There's a great bunch of lads here. I'm really good friends with Big Hec (Michael Hector) and Josh Onomah.

"I feel very comfortable on either foot, I can fill in wherever needs be. I'd say I'm pretty quick and I like to attack, but I also like to help the team and do the dirty work as much as I can."

0:20 The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth confirms that Fulham have completed a loan deal for PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth confirms that Fulham have completed a loan deal for PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola

Fulham director of football Tony Khan added: "I'm pleased to announce the arrival of Ola Aina to Fulham on loan from Torino. Ola is an exciting young player who can further strengthen our squad this season in the Premier League.

"In our loan agreement, we've secured an option for a permanent transfer for Ola to potentially remain at Fulham if this season proves to be a good fit for us, which is a great situation for the club given our belief in Ola's talent and in his potential. Come on Fulham!"

Fulham kick off their Premier League return against Arsenal on Saturday following promotion via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs last term.

0:28 Fulham defender Denis Odoi says this season can be a 'year of redemption' Fulham defender Denis Odoi says this season can be a 'year of redemption'

