Fulham sign Kenny Tete from Lyon for £3m on four-year deal

Kenny Tete has completed a move to Fulham from French club Lyon

Fulham have signed defender Kenny Tete from Lyon for £3m on a four-year deal with the option to extend by another year.

Tete has won 13 caps for the Netherlands and came through the Ajax youth academy after joining at the age of 10.

The 24-year-old right-back made 55 appearances for Ajax, helping them reach the Europa League final in 2017, before moving to Lyon for £3.6m that summer.

He was an unused substitute in the Netherlands' 1-0 home defeat to Italy in the Nations League on Monday.

"It is a great feeling. I feel blessed to be here," Tete told FFCtv. "I cannot wait to start my new journey and meet my new team-mates.

"I heard of Fulham's interest and I was bowled over. I spoke with people around me and knew quickly I wanted to leave Lyon and join Fulham.

"The team is back in the Premier League now and I will give 100 per cent to keep us there."

Aina completes Fulham medical

Ola Aina only joined Torino on a permanent deal last season

Torino defender Ola Aina has completed a medical at Fulham and will join Scott Parker's side on loan with an £11m option to buy.

Former England youth international Aina is a graduate of Chelsea's academy and spent over a decade at the club.

He spent the 2017/18 campaign away on loan at Hull before making a season-long loan move to Torino the following year.

The Serie A side took up the option to make Aina's move from Chelsea permanent in June 2019. The 23-year-old made 37 appearances for Torino last season.

Before Tete's arrival Fulham had made three close-season acquisitions following their return to the Premier League, with goalkeeper Alphonse Areola arriving from Paris Saint-Germain, Mario Lemina joining on a season-long loan and Harrison Reed signing on a permanent basis after spending last season at Craven Cottage.

0:20 The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth confirms Fulham have completed a loan deal for PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola The Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth confirms Fulham have completed a loan deal for PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.