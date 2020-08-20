Antonee Robinson: Fulham sign Wigan left-back for fee in region of £2m

Antonee Robinson has joined Fulham

Fulham have signed Wigan Athletic left-back Antonee Robinson on a permanent deal for a fee Sky Sports News understands to be in the region of £2m.

The United States international was also of interest to Sheffield United and Everton, but newly-promoted Fulham have won the race to land him.

Robinson was on the verge of joining Italian giants AC Milan in January but the deal broke down over the medical after he had travelled to northern Italy.

Wigan are now in desperate need of selling players to raise funds due their current status in administration, following a controversial change of ownership during the coronavirus lockdown.

Administration saw them deducted points and relegated to Sky Bet League One.

0:32 Scott Parker says Fulham must learn from their past mistakes in the Premier League if they are to avoid immediate relegation back to the Championship Scott Parker says Fulham must learn from their past mistakes in the Premier League if they are to avoid immediate relegation back to the Championship

Robinson had been a key player for Paul Cook's promising Wigan side that was fighting in mid-table before crisis struck.

Robinson, 23, began his career at Everton before a spell on loan at Bolton and then Wigan, for whom he signed permanently only last summer.

Fulham are in the process of building a squad to survive in the Premier League. The last time they were promoted in 2018 they spent over £100m on new players but were relegated that season.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.