Antonee Robinson: Fulham sign Wigan left-back for fee in region of £2m
United States international, who played 65 times for Wigan, was also of interest to Sheffield United and former club Everton
By Alan Myers
Last Updated: 20/08/20 3:37pm
Fulham have signed Wigan Athletic left-back Antonee Robinson on a permanent deal for a fee Sky Sports News understands to be in the region of £2m.
The United States international was also of interest to Sheffield United and Everton, but newly-promoted Fulham have won the race to land him.
Robinson was on the verge of joining Italian giants AC Milan in January but the deal broke down over the medical after he had travelled to northern Italy.
Wigan are now in desperate need of selling players to raise funds due their current status in administration, following a controversial change of ownership during the coronavirus lockdown.
Administration saw them deducted points and relegated to Sky Bet League One.
Robinson had been a key player for Paul Cook's promising Wigan side that was fighting in mid-table before crisis struck.
Robinson, 23, began his career at Everton before a spell on loan at Bolton and then Wigan, for whom he signed permanently only last summer.
Fulham are in the process of building a squad to survive in the Premier League. The last time they were promoted in 2018 they spent over £100m on new players but were relegated that season.
