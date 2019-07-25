Ademola Lookman completes move to RB Leipzig from Everton
Last Updated: 25/07/19 9:21am
Ademola Lookman has completed a permanent move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig from Everton for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old winger impressed during a loan spell with Leipzig during the second half of the 2017-18 season, but failed to hold down a regular first-team place on his return to Goodison Park last campaign.
Sky Sports News understand that the fee for Lookman's transfer could eventually rise to £22.5m, with Everton receiving an initial £16m.
