Ademola Lookman completes move to RB Leipzig from Everton

Last Updated: 25/07/19 9:21am

Ademola Lookman made three Premier League starts for Everton during the 2018-19 season

Ademola Lookman has completed a permanent move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig from Everton for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old winger impressed during a loan spell with Leipzig during the second half of the 2017-18 season, but failed to hold down a regular first-team place on his return to Goodison Park last campaign.

Sky Sports News understand that the fee for Lookman's transfer could eventually rise to £22.5m, with Everton receiving an initial £16m.

