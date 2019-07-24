Everton to hold Wilfried Zaha talks this week

Wilfried Zaha prefers a move to Arsenal

Everton want to sign Wilfried Zaha and will hold talks over a deal this week, Sky Sports News understands.

Zaha's preference remains a move to Arsenal, but Crystal Palace are refusing to sell Zaha to the Gunners unless their £80m valuation is met.

Arsenal have already had one bid of £40m rejected during the current transfer window.

The Eagles are under no pressure to let Zaha go as they have already sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for £50m this summer.

Arsenal have not given up hope of signing the 26-year-old and are expected to make another bid this week, but will now face competition from Everton.

2:21 The Transfer Show panel discuss Everton's interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, but Arsenal have not given up on him just yet The Transfer Show panel discuss Everton's interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, but Arsenal have not given up on him just yet

It is understood Ivory Coast international Zaha informed Palace of his desire to move on after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Fantasy Football: Is Zaha your man?

Arsenal and Crystal Palace will both desperately want Wilfried Zaha in their starting line-ups come the opening weekend but you can select him in your side regardless by playing Sky Sports Fantasy Football. His price may have increased to £10.3m, but the 183 points he racked up last term is enough to justify that.