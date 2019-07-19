James McCarthy: Crystal Palace bid £8m for Everton midfielder

James McCarthy came off the bench for Everton against Manchester United in April - his first league appearance for 15 months

Crystal Palace have made an £8m bid for Everton midfielder James McCarthy, Sky Sports News understands.

The Republic of Ireland international, who has one year left on his current deal and has been with Everton since 2013, has made just one Premier League appearance since suffering a broken leg against West Brom in January 2018.

Sky Sports News understands the Baggies were interested in taking McCarthy on loan in January but no deal materialised for the 28-year-old.

Crystal Palace lost to Nottingham Forest in a pre-season friendly at the City Ground on Friday night, with Albert Adomah scoring the only goal.

Asked about potential incomings after the game, Palace boss Roy Hodgson said: "Our chairman [Steve Parish] and sporting director Dougie Freedman are working very hard all the time to try and improve our team and our squad.

"As you saw today, we are pretty much at the bare bones - there was not very much on the bench that we could use because there were a lot of young players that have no experience.

"We would like more players, we are not alone in that respect, but I'm trusting the chairman and Dougie Freedman to bring about the signings that are possible for us."

