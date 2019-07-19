Transfer Talk: Paul Pogba transfer causing Real Madrid tension

Listen or subscribe on:

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window hots up.

Host Jo Wilson is once again joined in the studio by Sky Sports News reporters Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol.

Spanish football expert Graham Hunter is on the phone to reveal how Lionel Messi has played a key role in Barcelona's pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

He also discusses the growing tension at Real Madrid over the transfer of Paul Pogba - and who they could sign if they are unable to get the Frenchman out of Old Trafford.

There's a heated debate between Dharmesh and Kaveh about Kieran Trippier's move to Atletico Madrid from Tottenham, who are in the market for a back-up striker and could be set to lose another full-back.

Arsenal's hunt for a winger is discussed as they continue their bid to sign Wilfried Zaha.

Manchester United's ongoing pursuit of Harry Maguire is also analysed. We take a look at whether their old foe Manchester City will rival them for the Leicester centre-back.

Romelu Lukaku's United future is on the agenda again after Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte publicly stated getting the Belgium striker was important for the club's project.

North East reporter Keith Downie rings in to give us the lowdown on Newcastle after they appointed Steve Bruce head coach on a three-year deal. Keith has his say on the future of Sean Longstaff and the potential takeover of the club.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.