Aaron Wan-Bissaka says he got Manchester United advice from Wilfried Zaha

Aaron Wan-Bissaka made his Manchester United debut against Perth Glory on Saturday

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has revealed Wilfried Zaha told him to "play without fear" after his £50m move from Crystal Palace to Manchester United.

The 21-year-old right-back became United's fifth most expensive signing of all time when he completed his move at the end of June.

In making the switch from South London to Old Trafford, he is following in the footsteps of Palace forward Zaha, who joined United for £15m in 2013.

While Zaha only made four appearances for United and spent most of his time out on loan before making a permanent return to Selhurst Park, Wan-Bissaka revealed the Ivory Coast international had some advice for him.

"When he knew that I joined he just told me to play without fear," Wan-Bissaka said.

"I have come here as a new signing and he said: 'Just play your game and do what you did last season.'

Zaha made only four appearances during his spell at Manchester United

"He was happy for me. He said I deserved it and I should continue working hard and doing what I do."

Before completing his move to Manchester, Wan-Bissaka had a difficult Euro 2019 tournament with the England U21s, but insisted he hadn't been distracted by talk of the potential transfer.

"I was not focused on [the speculation] really," he said. "I do not focus on speculation, I just keep my head down and keep doing it on the pitch. It is easy for me to block out, the main thing is just playing football.

"Over the summer there was a lot to go through. I am here now and that is my main focus. I expected [the extra attention] when I came here. It is a big club so the attention will always be there.

"I just need to play my game and block it out."