Luke Shaw back in Manchester United training after hamstring problem

Luke Shaw came off after tweaking his hamstring on Saturday

Luke Shaw has returned to training after picking up a knock in Manchester United's pre-season friendly against Perth Glory on Saturday.

The left-back suffered a slight hamstring problem during United's 2-0 win at the Optus stadium and was taken off with seven minutes to go, heading straight down the tunnel with the physio.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, said after the game that the substitution was a "precaution" because Shaw's hamstring felt "a little bit tight".

Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, who were United's only absentees for Saturday's victory, also trained with the rest of the group at the WACA training-base on Monday.

Solskjaer said they had been rested with what he described as "niggles", but it is not yet clear if they will be fit enough to feature in United's next pre-season game against Leeds United on Wednesday, also taking place at the Optus Stadium.

The United manager is likely to provide an update on the squad in Tuesday's press conference - which takes place at around 3am BST (10am local time).