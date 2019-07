Premier League 2019/20 pre-season fixtures and results

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United shake-up is happening both on and off the pitch

Track your Premier League club's pre-season schedule and results ahead of the 2019/20 season.

(All fixtures at clubs' home grounds unless stated)

Arsenal

July 6: Boreham Wood 3-3 Arsenal XI

July 16: Colorado Rapids - Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Colorado

July 18: Bayern Munich - Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles

July 20: Fiorentina - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

July 24: Real Madrid - FedEx Field, Washington DC

July 24: Barnet - The Hive

July 28: Lyon (Emirates Cup)

July 31: Angers - Stade Raymond Copa

August 4: Barcelona (Joan Gamper Trophy) - Nou Camp

Aston Villa

July 17: Minnesota United

July 21: Shrewsbury - New Meadow

July 24: Walsall - Banks's Stadium

July 27: Charlton - The Valley

August 3: Red Bull Leipzig

Bournemouth

July 16: AFC Wimbledon - La Manga Club Football Centre

July 20: Girona - Barcelona Olympic Stadium

July 26: West Brom - The Hawthorns

July 27: Brentford - Griffin Park

August 2: Lazio

August 3: Lyon

Brighton

July 13: FC Liefering - Sportplatz Bischofshofen

July 19: Crawley - People's Pension Stadium

July 20: Fulham - EBB Stadium

July 27: Birmingham City - St Andrew's

August 2: Valencia

Burnley

July 20: Crewe Alexandra - Gresty Road

July 20: Port Vale - Vale Park

July 23: Fleetwood Town - Highbury Stadium

July 27: Wigan Athletic - DW Stadium

July 30: Nice

August 3: Parma

Chelsea

May 16: New England Revolution 3-0 Chelsea

July 10: Bohemians 1-1 Chelsea

July 13: St Patrick's Athletic - Richmond Park, Ireland

July 19: Kawasaki Frontale - International Stadium, Japan

July 23: Barcelona - Saitama Stadium, Japan

July 28: Reading - Madejski Stadium

July 31: RB Salzburg - Red Bull Arena, Salzburg

August 3: Borussia Monchengladbach - Borussia Park, Germany

Crystal Palace

July 9: Luzern 1-1 Crystal Palace (Palace win 6-5 on pens)

July 13: Young Boys - Stadium Neufeld, Bern

July 16: Barnet - The Hive

July 19: Nottingham Forest - City Ground

July 20: Bromley - Hayes Lane

July 27: Bristol City - Ashton Gate

July 30: AFC Wimbledon - Kingsmeadow

August 3: Hertha Berlin

Everton

July 7: Kariobangi Sharks 1-1 Everton (Kariobangi win 4-3 on pens)

July 14: Sion - FC Bagnes, Switzerland

July 19: Monaco - FC Bagnes, Switzerland

July 24: Wigan - DW Stadium

July 27: FSV Mainz 05 and Sevilla (Opel Cup) - Opel Arena, Mainz

August 3: Werder Bremen - Weser Stadion

Leicester

July 16: Scunthorpe United - Glanford Park

July 20: Cheltenham Town - Jonny-Rocks Stadium

July 23: Cambridge United - Abbey Stadium

July 27: Rotherham - New York Stadium

July 27: Stoke City - Bet365 Stadium

August 2: Atalanta

Liverpool

July 11: Tranmere Rovers 0-6 Liverpool

July 14: Bradford City - Valley Parade

July 19: Borussia Dortmund - Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana

July 21: Sevilla - Fenway Park, Boston

July 24: Sporting Lisbon - Yankee Stadium, New York

July 28: Napoli - Murrayfield

July 31: Lyon - Stade de Geneve, Switzerland

Manchester City

July 17: West Ham - Olympic Sports Center, Nanjing, China

July 20: Newcastle/Wolves - Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

July 24: Kitchee FC - Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong

July 27: Yokohama FM, Nissan Stadium, Yokohama, Japan

Manchester United

July 13: Perth Glory - Optus Stadium, Perth

July 17: Leeds Utd - Optus Stadium, Perth

July 20: Inter Milan - National Stadium, Singapore

July 25: Tottenham - Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

July 30: Kristiansund - Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway

August 3: AC Milan - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Newcastle

July 17: Wolves - Olympic Sports Center, Nanjing, China

July 20: Man City/West Ham - Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

July 30: Hibernian - Easter Road

August 3: Saint-Etienne

Norwich

July 14: Arminia Bielefeld - Bielefelde Alm

July 19: FC Schalke - Frimo Stadion, Lotte

July 24: Brentford - Colney Training Centre

July 27: Luton Town - Kenilworth Road

July 30: Atalanta

August 3: Toulouse

Sheffield United

July 12: Real Betis 0-1 Sheffield United

July 16: Burton Albion - Pirelli Stadium

July 20: Northampton Town - PTS Academy Stadium

July 23: Chesterfield - Proact Stadium

July 27: Barnsley - Oakwell

Southampton

July 14: SCR Altach - Cashpoint Arena, Altach

July 20: Preston - Deepdale

July 23: Guangzhou R&F - Estadio Campo Desportivo, Macau

July 28: Feyenoord - Feyenoord Stadium

August 3: Cologne

Tottenham

July 21: Juventus - National Stadium, Singapore

July 25: Man Utd - Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

July 30: Real Madrid (Audi Cup) - Allianz Arena, Munich

July 31: Bayern Munich/Fenerbahce (Audi Cup) - Allianz Arena, Munich

August 4: Inter Milan

Watford

July 18: Ajax - FC Pinzgau Saalfelden Arena, Austria

July 20: Bayer Leverkusen - Stadio Alois Latini, Austria

July 27: QPR - Loftus Road

August 3: Real Sociedad

West Ham

July 11: SCR Altach 2-3 West Ham

July 17: Man City - Olympic Sports Center, Nanjing, China

July 20: Newcastle/Wolves - Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China

July 27: Fulham - Craven Cottage

July 31: Hertha Berlin - Sonnenseestadion

August 3: Athletic Bilbao

Wolves

July 17: Newcastle - Olympic Sports Center, Nanjing, China

July 20: Man City/West Ham - Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China