Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Chelsea: N'Golo Kante returns as Blues rescue draw in Germany

N'Golo Kante returned from injury in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Borussia Monchengladbach

N'Golo Kante made his return from injury as Chelsea ended their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw at Borussia Monchengladbach.

The France international had not featured in pre-season due to a knee injury but came on for the final 18 minutes in Germany to hand Frank Lampard a huge boost ahead of his side's Premier League opener against Manchester United next Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Kante helped the Blues to a draw at Monchengladbach, who finished fifth in the Bundesliga last season, as two second-half penalties cancelled out strikes from Alassane Plea (13) and Jonas Hofmann (39) in the opening 45 minutes.

Frank Lampard's next assignment is a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United in the Premier League

Tammy Abraham scored the first in the 59th minute after Mateo Kovacic was tripped in the penalty area.

Chelsea had a golden opportunity to level the scores from open play when Ross Barkley latched onto a loose back pass but the England midfielder struck wide from 12 yards.

Chelsea team news Chelsea starting XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Zouma, Christensen, Emerson, Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount, Pedro, Abraham, Pulisic.



Subs used: Alonso, Barkley, Kenedy, Kante, Giroud.



Unused subs: Caballero, Ziger, Zappacosta, Luiz, Tomori.

However, there was still time for an equaliser and it came four minutes from time after former Tottenham youngster Keanan Bennetts brought down Mason Mount in the penalty area.

It handed Barkley another chance and he made no mistake, rescuing a share of the spoils for Lampard's side.

Ross Barkley scored from the spot to rescue a draw for Chelsea

What's next?

Chelsea open their Premier League campaign with a trip to Old Trafford on August 11 to face Manchester United (kick-off 4.30pm).

Our final pre-season game ends in a draw. Another good test for the Blues, with just over a week to go until our Premier League campaign begins... #BMGCHE pic.twitter.com/DnMfIiQslc — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 3, 2019

Chelsea's pre-season

May 16: New England Revolution 3-0 Chelsea

July 10: Bohemians 1-1 Chelsea

July 13: St Patrick's Athletic 0-4 Chelsea

July 19: Kawasaki Frontale 1-0 Chelsea

July 23: Barcelona 1-2 Chelsea

July 28: Reading 3-4 Chelsea

July 31: RB Salzburg 3-5 Chelsea

August 3: Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 Chelsea

