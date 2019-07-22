Liverpool 1-2 Sevilla: Yasser Larouci stretchered off after horror challenge from Joris Gnagnon

Yasser Larouci was stretchered off after a horror tackle left the youngster injured

Divock Origi netted as Liverpool lost 2-1 to Sevilla, but the game was marred by a potentially serious injury to Yasser Larouci.

The young left-back was stretchered off after being kicked in the shin by Joris Gnagnon, who was shown a straight red card, with 15 minutes left at a sweltering Fenway Park in Boston.

Sevilla had earned a deserved first-half lead in front of a hugely partisan Liverpool crowd when Nolito fired past debutant Andy Longeran, but Origi netted a minute before the break when he tapped home Nathaniel Phillips' header from a corner.

Divock Origi scored Liverpool's equaliser a minute before the break

Wholesale changes from both sides at half-time led to a disjointed second half which Gnagnon's red card did little to aid, but with 10-man Sevilla soaking up late pressure from Liverpool they sprung a late surprise on the break, finding Munir in the channel before he crossed for young substitute Alejandro Pozo to fire a late winner past Simon Mignolet at the second attempt.

Where it went wrong for Liverpool

A sweltering evening in Boston couldn't deny a blood-and-thunder game at the Yankees Stadium, which began brightly with Origi denied by Sergio Rico inside the opening moments.

But from there Sevilla took control and exposed Liverpool's defensive rust with a number of good chances, the best bringing a fine save from debutant goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, who stood tall to deny Luuk de Jong one-on-one.

Diego Carlos was guilty of missing another chance when he lost Virgil Van Dijk at a corner and nodded over, but Nolito would make no such mistake when he received Lucas Ocampos' deflected cross and turned inside before curling the ball into the top corner eight minutes before the break.

0:40 Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more! Get excited for the 2019/20 season with Sky Sports where you can watch all the best action from the Premier League, EFL, SPFL and more!

Liverpool finally found some signs of life from that wake-up call, and finally stretched Sevilla's defence a minute before the break when Ben Woodburn found Alexander-Arnold, and his cross was nodded behind by Jesus Navas.

He delivered from the resulting corner too, from which Phillips' header fell at the feet of Origi and he tapped home from six yards.

A half-time resulting in 11 changes from Liverpool and nine from Sevilla left the second period a disjointed 45 minutes, with Sevilla content to soak up Liverpool pressure and occasionally hit them on the break.

It was from one such move that they nearly restored their lead, as Moanes Dabour's lovely switch of play found Munir in space on the right, and he forced Mignolet into a flying save before the rebound was fired straight at the substitute goalkeeper.

Liverpool's young forward line struggled to find their collective rhythm but they did come close through Curtis Jones, who was found after Rhian Brewster's persistence paid off as he robbed Sergio Escudero and crossed into the middle, where the midfielder was denied by Tomas Vaclik's smart save.

Jurgen Klopp was left furious as Yasser Larouci suffered a potentially serious injury

But then came the defining moment of the game. Frustrated a late challenge from Dejan Lovren moments before had not been punished, Gnagnon took matters into his own hands as Larouci danced through the Sevilla midfield and took a swipe at the Liverpool defender, catching him on the shin and leaving him requiring a stretcher - and earning a red card for his troubles.

Sevilla continued to sit back and invite Liverpool onto them but, despite their man disadvantage, sprung a surprise in the final minute when the ball was cleared to Munir in the left channel, and he found an unmarked Pozo in the middle. His first effort was blocked by Mignolet but he stabbed home at the second attempt to give Sevilla the victory they had deserved over the 90 minutes.

What's next?

Liverpool's next game in the International Champions Cup comes on Thursday morning, when they play Sporting Lisbon at 1.15am at the Yankee Stadium in New York.