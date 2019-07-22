Liverpool News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
  • Sky Bet
  • Super 6
More from Football

Sevilla’s Joris Gnagnon apologises for ‘heinous’ tackle on Liverpool’s Yasser Larouci

Last Updated: 22/07/19 7:05am
0:46
Yasser Larouci was 'lucky' not to have suffered a more serious injury after a nasty challenge in Liverpool's 2-1 pre-season defeat to Sevilla, says Jurgen Klopp
Yasser Larouci was 'lucky' not to have suffered a more serious injury after a nasty challenge in Liverpool's 2-1 pre-season defeat to Sevilla, says Jurgen Klopp

Sevilla's Joris Gnagnon has apologised for an "heinous" tackle on Liverpool youngster Yasser Larouci during a pre-season friendly in Boston.

The 18-year-old was carried off the pitch on a stretcher in the 80th minute of the 2-1 defeat with Jurgen Klopp stating the youngster was "lucky" not to have suffered a more serious injury.

"It's much too early in the season to create headlines by saying what I think but it looks like he was lucky," Klopp told reporters at his post-match press conference.

"Of course, how it always is with these things we have to wait a little bit."

Gnagnon was immediately shown a red card for the kick to Larouci's leg while the scores were level at 1-1.

Liverpool's Yasser Larouci was taken off on a stretcher after a horror tackle during the 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat to Sevilla
Liverpool's Yasser Larouci was taken off on a stretcher after a horror tackle during the 2-1 pre-season friendly defeat to Sevilla

Asked for specifics on Larouci's injury, Klopp added: "He hit him full throttle and, in that moment, [if it was] a little bit different position where he hit him then it's done. He rolls... he is a sports boy so that was OK, nothing happened there.

"I don't know 100 per cent. It looks like he was lucky but I only spoke quickly to the doc and that's what he said, but we have to see."

After the match, Gnagnon apologised for the "heinous" tackle. Posting on Twitter, he wrote: "I would like to publicly apologise towards Liverpool, the family of the player and its supporters.

"It was a heinous act on my part. Whatever the reason, it's not what should be seen on a football pitch. All my prayers are with the player and his family."

Also See:

Nolito put the Spanish side ahead in the 38th minute of the match at Fenway Park before Divock Origi cancelled it out two minutes before the break with a finish from close range.

Sevilla clinched the win in the final minute as Alejandro Pozo scored into an empty net.

Sky Sports Fantasy Football is Back

FREE TO PLAY: Get your Head in the Game

Trending

©2019 Sky UK