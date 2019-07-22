Sevilla’s Joris Gnagnon apologises for ‘heinous’ tackle on Liverpool’s Yasser Larouci

0:46 Yasser Larouci was 'lucky' not to have suffered a more serious injury after a nasty challenge in Liverpool's 2-1 pre-season defeat to Sevilla, says Jurgen Klopp Yasser Larouci was 'lucky' not to have suffered a more serious injury after a nasty challenge in Liverpool's 2-1 pre-season defeat to Sevilla, says Jurgen Klopp

Sevilla's Joris Gnagnon has apologised for an "heinous" tackle on Liverpool youngster Yasser Larouci during a pre-season friendly in Boston.

The 18-year-old was carried off the pitch on a stretcher in the 80th minute of the 2-1 defeat with Jurgen Klopp stating the youngster was "lucky" not to have suffered a more serious injury.

"It's much too early in the season to create headlines by saying what I think but it looks like he was lucky," Klopp told reporters at his post-match press conference.

"Of course, how it always is with these things we have to wait a little bit."

Gnagnon was immediately shown a red card for the kick to Larouci's leg while the scores were level at 1-1.

Asked for specifics on Larouci's injury, Klopp added: "He hit him full throttle and, in that moment, [if it was] a little bit different position where he hit him then it's done. He rolls... he is a sports boy so that was OK, nothing happened there.

"I don't know 100 per cent. It looks like he was lucky but I only spoke quickly to the doc and that's what he said, but we have to see."

After the match, Gnagnon apologised for the "heinous" tackle. Posting on Twitter, he wrote: "I would like to publicly apologise towards Liverpool, the family of the player and its supporters.

"It was a heinous act on my part. Whatever the reason, it's not what should be seen on a football pitch. All my prayers are with the player and his family."

Nolito put the Spanish side ahead in the 38th minute of the match at Fenway Park before Divock Origi cancelled it out two minutes before the break with a finish from close range.

Sevilla clinched the win in the final minute as Alejandro Pozo scored into an empty net.