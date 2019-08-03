Manchester United 2-2 AC Milan (5-4 pens): United stay perfect in pre-season

Marcus Rashford celebrates his opener against AC Milan in Cardiff

Manchester United clinched their sixth pre-season win from six with a 5-4 penalty shootout victory over AC Milan after their International Champions Cup clash ended in a 2-2 draw in Cardiff.

The first eight penalties were all scored at the Principality Stadium before David de Gea denied Daniel Maldini - the son of Milan legend Paolo - allowing Welshman Daniel James to score the decisive spot kick in the Welsh capital.

Marcus Rashford's deflected strike gave United a deserved lead on 14 minutes but a stunning effort from Suso and a Victor Lindelof own goal left Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side on the brink of their first pre-season defeat.

But substitute Jesse Lingard equalised within seven minutes of coming off the bench to send the game to penalties, where United maintained their perfect pre-season record, though it was not enough to prevent Benfica winning the tournament.

Player ratings Man Utd: De Gea (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Lindelof (5), Rojo (6), Shaw (6), Matic (6), McTominay (6), A. Pereira (6), Mata (6), Rashford (7), Martial (6).



Subs: Tuanzebe (6), Young (6), Fred (6), Gomes (6), Lingard (7), James (6), Greenwood (6).



AC Milan: G. Donnarumma (6), Calabria (6), Musacchio (6), Romagnoli (6), Rodriguez (6), Borini (5), Biglia (5), Calhanoglu (6), Suso (7), Castillejo (6), Piatek (5).



Subs: Reina (6), Gabbia (5), Strinic (6), Bonaventura (6), Brescianini (5), Krunic (5), Maldini (5), Andre Silva (5).



Man of the Match: Marcus Rashford.

Daniel James celebrates converting the winning penalty at the Principality Stadium

With the Serie A season not starting until August 24, Milan travelled to Cardiff two weeks behind United in their pre-season preparations, and that was evident early on as Solskjaer's visibly fitter side started the stronger.

Rashford stung Gianluigi Donnarumma's palms on 12 minutes with a rasping 20-yard drive that dipped and swerved on its way to goal. Two minutes later, United made the breakthrough.

Rashford wheels away after breaking the deadlock in Cardiff

Nemanja Matic's clever first-time through ball released Rashford in behind the Milan defence and he drove into the area before seeing a crisp low drive deflect in off Alessio Romagnoli.

United pushed for a second but Milan drew level on 25 minutes, moments after Suso had curled a sumptuous effort inches wide of the top corner. The former Liverpool playmaker taking full advantage of his early sighter to beat De Gea from 20 yards with a precise curling shot.

Former Liverpool forward Suso celebrates his equaliser against Manchester United

That goal saw United lose their early fluency and they were fortunate to reach the interval on level terms as Krzysztof Piatek was denied by De Gea twice in quick succession.

De Gea's opposite number, Donnarumma, prevented Juan Mata and Lindelof from restoring United's lead early in the second half, and Milan went in front for the first time on the hour when Samu Castillejo's header from Suso's cross cannoned off Lindelof into the back of the net.

Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring Manchester United's equaliser against AC Milan

That prompted a raft of substitutions from Solskjaer, one of which made an immediate impact as Anthony Martial released Lingard into space, and he shifted the ball onto his left foot before firing low past substitute goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

With the scores level after 90 minutes, the game went to a penalty shootout where Lingard, Ashley Young, Mason Greenwood and Angel Gomes all converted for United before De Gea's heroics set up James to fire the winning penalty.

Daniel Maldini was denied from the penalty spot

Solskjaer has questions answered

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: "It was a useful exercise for the young players who got minutes at the end and also took a penalty, it was a good work out. I had some good answers to the questions I had before the game. Parts of the game we were not happy with and we have to eradicate that before next weekend when the points are at stake. I'm sure the kids enjoyed their part in it.

"[Mason Greenwood's penalty] shows his strength of character, he's not really fazed by anything. He shouldn't be because this is what he has been doing his whole life. I don't think he has a weak foot, he has two strong ones like his coach had back in the day. He probably decided as he walked up which foot he would strike with."

What's next?

