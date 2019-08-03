Harry Maguire: Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopeful of announcing transfer 'very soon'

1:22 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives an update on Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku following his side's 2-2 draw with AC Milan in Cardiff. Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives an update on Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku following his side's 2-2 draw with AC Milan in Cardiff.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is hopeful of announcing the signing of Harry Maguire "very soon".

"Hopefully the last little details will be in place over the weekend and we can announce something very soon" Solskjaer said when asked about the deal.

The United boss says the England international could even be in contention to feature in the opening Premier League game of the season against Chelsea on August 11.

Man Utd vs Chelsea Live on

"Let's get the details over the line but yeah, [he could be in contention for Chelsea game]," he added.

"He has played a few games in pre-season, we will have to assess him if and when."

0:25 Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Harry Maguire will the team 'security' at the back with his 'composure on the ball' Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Harry Maguire will the team 'security' at the back with his 'composure on the ball'

United have agreed an £80m deal to sign the Leicester defender, according to Sky sources.

The deal is subject to a medical and would eclipse the current world-record £75m Liverpool paid for a defender when they bought Virgil van Dijk from Southampton.

Maguire will now discuss personal terms with United, who are set to beat rivals Manchester City to his signature.

'Pogba should be okay for Chelsea'

Sky Sports News understands Pogba complained of a back spasm ahead of the trip to Cardiff

Solskjaer also confirmed that midfielder Paul Pogba was not injured despite missing the 2-2 draw against Milan (5-4 on pens).

The United boss says the France midfielder should be fine to face Chelsea after being left out of the game as a precaution.

"He will probably back training early next week. It's not an 'injury', he has some pain but he is not injured," Solskjaer said.

"I was not going to risk anything this weekend. He should be okay [for Chelsea], I hope so.

"No doubts at all, I am convinced [he wants to play for us]."

The Norwegian was also questioned on Romelu Lukaku's transfer situation but told reporters he has no new information regarding the Belgium forward and his proposed move to Juventus in a swap with Paulo Dybala.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!