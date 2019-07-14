Other matches

Sun 14th July

Friendly Match

  • Bradford City vs Liverpool
  • 3:00pm Sunday 14th July
  • Northern Commercials Stadium   (Att: 24343)
FT

Bradford 1

E Doyle (81 pen)

Liverpool 3

J Milner (13, 15 pen),R Brewster (41)

Report

Bradford 1-3 Liverpool: James Milner's double inspires second pre-season victory

Rhian Brewster scored his third goal of pre-season

Last Updated: 14/07/19 5:04pm

James Milner scored twice in Liverpool's 3-1 win at Bradford
James Milner scored twice in Liverpool's 3-1 win at Bradford

Liverpool continued their fast start to pre-season as James Milner's first-half double helped them secure a 3-1 victory at Bradford.

Milner, making his second appearance of pre-season, opened the scoring with a deflected effort before adding his second two minutes later from the penalty spot after Ryan Kent was brought down by Sean Scannell.

Rhian Brewster added a third just before the break - his third goal of pre-season following his double against Tranmere on Thursday.

A host of changes for the second half halted the flow of the game but Bradford did manage to grab a late consolation through Eoin Doyle's late penalty after Adam Lewis brought down Clayton Donaldson.

What's next?

Liverpool's remaining pre-season fixtures...

  • July 19: Borussia Dortmund - Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana
  • July 21: Sevilla - Fenway Park, Boston
  • July 24: Sporting Lisbon - Yankee Stadium, New York
  • July 28: Napoli - Murrayfield, Edinburgh
  • July 31: Lyon - Stade de Geneve, Geneva

