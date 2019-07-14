Bradford 1-3 Liverpool: James Milner's double inspires second pre-season victory
Rhian Brewster scored his third goal of pre-season
Last Updated: 14/07/19 5:04pm
Liverpool continued their fast start to pre-season as James Milner's first-half double helped them secure a 3-1 victory at Bradford.
Milner, making his second appearance of pre-season, opened the scoring with a deflected effort before adding his second two minutes later from the penalty spot after Ryan Kent was brought down by Sean Scannell.
Rhian Brewster added a third just before the break - his third goal of pre-season following his double against Tranmere on Thursday.
A host of changes for the second half halted the flow of the game but Bradford did manage to grab a late consolation through Eoin Doyle's late penalty after Adam Lewis brought down Clayton Donaldson.
What's next?
Liverpool's remaining pre-season fixtures...
- July 19: Borussia Dortmund - Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana
- July 21: Sevilla - Fenway Park, Boston
- July 24: Sporting Lisbon - Yankee Stadium, New York
- July 28: Napoli - Murrayfield, Edinburgh
- July 31: Lyon - Stade de Geneve, Geneva