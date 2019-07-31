Bayern Munich 2-2 Tottenham (5-6 pens): Spurs lift Audi Cup after penalty shootout win

Tottenham won the Audi Cup after beating Bayern Munich on penalties

Tottenham lifted the Audi Cup after beating Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the Allianz Arena.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, who beat Real Madrid 1-0 to reach the final, built a two-goal lead in normal time thanks to goals by Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen, but Bayern fought back through Jann-Fiete Arp and Alphonso Davies.

Despite letting a two-goal lead slip, Spurs held their nerve in the shootout to secure pre-season silverware with Paulo Gazzaniga saving Jerome Boateng's sudden death penalty.

Next up for Spurs is a clash with Inter Milan in their final pre-season fixture on Sunday before kicking off their Premier League campaign against Aston Villa on August 10, live on Sky Sports.

How Spurs won pre-season silverware

With wins against Juventus and Real Madrid already to their name in pre-season, Tottenham were eyeing a third high-profile scalp and they took a step towards victory when Lamela turned in Georges-Kevin Nkoudou's excellent cross in the 19th minute.

Substitute Eriksen doubled Spurs' advantage after the interval with a superb finish but Bayern responded instantly when Gazzainga failed to stop Arp's low finish.

Bayern brought on Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller as they went in search of an equaliser and they got their reward nine minutes from time. Muller's squared ball picked out Davies and the Canadian's powerful effort picked out the bottom corner.

David Alaba and Eriksen were the big names players to miss in the shootout before Gazzaniga denied Boateng to seal Spurs' victory.

Tottenham's pre-season so far

July 21: Juventus 2-3 Tottenham

July 25: Tottenham 1-2 Manchester United

July 30: Real Madrid 0-1 Tottenham

July 31: Bayern Munich 2-2 Tottenham (5-6 pens)

August 4: Inter Milan