Tottenham 1-0 Real Madrid: Harry Kane scores winner

Kane (centre) celebrates his winner with Erik Lamela and Heung-Min Son

Harry Kane scored the only goal as Tottenham beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Audi Cup semi-finals on Tuesday.

The England striker took advantage of a mix-up in the Real defence to open the scoring after 22 minutes.

Despite several further opportunities to extend their lead, Spurs withstood some late Madrid pressure to take their place in Wednesday's final against either hosts Bayern Munich or Fenerbahce.

How Spurs made Audi Cup final

Fifty-eight days after their painful Champions League defeat in Madrid, Mauricio Pochettino's side - including Danny Rose, who many expected to leave the club this summer - made it through to another final after this impressive display against Real.

Tottenham's first-half XI Gazzaniga, Foyth, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Ndombele, Lamela, Eriksen, Son, Kane

The Premier League team dominated proceedings before the break against a Real team - minus unsettled forward Gareth Bale, left back home in the Spanish capital - perhaps still in shock after Saturday's 7-3 drubbing at the hands of city rivals Atletico Madrid.

It came as little surprise when Spurs took the lead midway through the first half, although the nature of the goal will have caused raised eyebrows among the Real hierarchy.

Spurs defender Juan Foyth challenges Hazard (centre)

A stray pass from of all people Eden Hazard - who joined Madrid from Chelsea in July in a deal that may reportedly rise to a club-record £130m - caught out Marcelo, who in trying to keep the ball in near the left touchline, only succeeded in presenting Kane with a clear run on goal.

Faced with the onrushing Keylor Navas, the forward kept his cool to dink the ball over the Real No 1 as Spurs deservedly led at half-time.

Tottenham's second-half XI Lloris, Walker-Peters, Sanchez, Tanganga, Georgiou, Skipp, Sissoko, Alli, Moura, Son, Kane

Both sides made the now customary raft of changes thereafter, with Hazard - who disappointed at the Allianz - eventually hooked in place of Isco with 10 minutes to go.

However, it was another substitute - Troy Parrott - who came closest to scoring the next goal, only for the 17-year-old striker's late shot to strike the inside of the post.

What's next?

Spurs face either Bayern or Fenerbahce in the Audi Cup final on Wednesday night, before hosting Inter Milan in the International Champions Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The north London club then begin the Premier League season by entertaining Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 10, a match you can see live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Madrid, meanwhile, take on either Bayern or Fenerbahce in the Audi Cup third-place playoff on Wednesday afternoon.