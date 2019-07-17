Kieran Trippier joins Atletico Madrid on three-year deal from Tottenham

Kieran Trippier leaves Tottenham after a four-year spell in north London

Kieran Trippier has joined Atletico Madrid on a three-year deal from Tottenham.

Sky sources understand Atletico have paid £21.7m for the England international, who passed a medical with the Spanish club on Wednesday.

Spurs were offered the chance to sign striker Angel Correa during negotiations but have instead opted for a straight cash deal.

Trippier leaves Tottenham after making 114 appearances for the club over a four-season spell.

We have reached agreement with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of @trippier2.



We wish Kieran all the best for the future. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 17, 2019

