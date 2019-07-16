Why Manchester United need to sell is discussed on Transfer Talk podcast

Host Jo Wilson is joined by Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol to chat about all the latest moves in the market.

ESPN senior football writer Mark Ogden also joins the show to discuss possible outgoings at Manchester United and why they may need to sell Romelu Lukaku to fund further moves.

The futures of Paul Pogba and David de Gea are also on the agenda, while the panel discuss the likely destination for Harry Maguire after he told Leicester he wants to leave this summer.

Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas delivers his verdict on the fans' statement to owner Stan Kroenke as well as the overall transfer strategy at the club.

Could the world's most expensive footballer be set for a sensational return to Barcelona? Chief News Reporter Bryan Swanson reveals what Paris Saint-Germain will demand if they decide to sanction the sale of Neymar, while the panel discuss West Ham's club-record move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller.

Plus the panel take a look at some of the other big transfer news making the headlines across Europe as Juventus finally look set to land their number one target Matthijs de Ligt after agreeing a fee with Ajax.

