Who has the best 2019/20 Premier League home kit?

Which Premier League team has the best home kit for the new 2019/20 season? Rank your favourites here!

Each team has announced a new home strip for the upcoming campaign, with new designs, new kit partnerships and new concepts behind the shirts.

Ahead of the new season - which gets underway live on Sky Sports on Friday 9 August as Liverpool host Norwich - have your say on the best jersey with our ranked list below.

Hit the up arrow for the ones you like, and the downs for the ones you might not, as we find out which team has the best home kit for the 2019/20 season!

Your new season on Sky Sports

Sky Sports is the home of Premier League football and from the 2019/20 season in the UK and Ireland, Sky Sports customers will be able to enjoy:

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness.

New Saturday Night Football slots, presented by Kelly Cates, plus Friday Night Football, Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips on Sky Sports from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!