New Premier League kits for the 2019/20 season

Eden Hazard, N'Golo Kante and Ethan Ampadu model Chelsea's kit for the 2019/20 season (Nike)

What does your club's new kit look like for 2019/20 Premier League season?

Have the new designs stuck with tradition? Do the shirts have a retro feel? Or has next season's kit had a complete overhaul?

There's plenty of new gear for next season but what's your favourite? Check out the strips released so far...

Bournemouth

Designed by Umbro, Bournemouth's new home shirt offers a "modern twist" on the club's classic striped style.

The shirt, which has red sleeves, features a diagonal patterned fabric, inspired by the detail within the club's iconic Dickie Dowsett crest.

Both shorts and socks are black with red trim with the socks featuring the AFCB lettering which also appears on the neckline of the shirt

Brighton

Brighton & Hove Albion have unveiled their new kits for the 2019/20 season, with the return of blue shorts to the home strip, complete with white socks.

Lewis Dunk models the new Brighton home shirt while the away strip is all back

The shirt has darker blue lines than last campaign as the Seagulls look to enjoy a better season under new manager Graham Potter.

The away kit is all black with a white tonal crest, while last season's green away strip will be used as a third kit for the following term.

Crystal Palace

Palace showcased their new Puma home kit during their season finale against Bournemouth. The shirt retains the club's famous red and blue stripes but features a white collar, trim and faded pin-stripe. White replaces yellow as the third colour on the strip.

Michy Batshuayi and his Crystal Palace team-mates wore the club's new home kit against Bournemouth on the final day of 2018/19

Chelsea

Chelsea's new strip, which has the customary blue shirt, blue shorts and white socks, is made by Nike.

Chelsea have unveiled a new kit for the 2019/20 season (Nike)

Eden Hazard features prominently in the promotional shots released by Chelsea, although it remains to be seen whether he will wear the kit next season.

Discussing the new Chelsea home shirt and the way it has been inspired by Stamford Bridge, Hazard said: "It's our home. Every time we step out to play in front of our fans, it just feels right. We've created so many memories at the Bridge over the years so it's only fitting that we pay tribute to such an iconic stadium through the jersey."

🔊 SOUND ON 🔊



The four stands of Stamford Bridge are woven into the fabric of our new @nikefootball home shirt – this is what it means to wear it! #ITSACHELSEATHING pic.twitter.com/VnTBMeGhdf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 2, 2019

Leicester

Leicester's new adidas home kit sees them return to white shorts for the first time since the 2014/15 season.

The Foxes debuted the kit in their final-day draw with Chelsea, including a black and grey goalkeeper strip. Brendan Rodgers' side will also be sporting pink and grey away kits for the 2019/20 campaign.

James Maddison in Leicester's new adidas strip

Kasper Schmeichel in the new goalkeeper kit

🔥🔥🔥🔥



Which #lcfc 2019/20 adidas away shirt is your favourite? pic.twitter.com/xf6ac0eLpX — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 24, 2019

Liverpool

Liverpool's new 2019/20 home kit honours the club's most successful manager Bob Paisley, who would have turned 100 this year.

The kit, modelled by Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Alisson Becker and Mohammed Salah, is inspired by the strip worn during the 1982/83 season, in which Liverpool won their 14th league title and Paisley won his sixth as Reds manager.

Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino unveil Liverpool's new 2019/20 kit

Each shirt has been inscribed with Paisley's signature on the inside of the neck, and also features an official swing tag dedicated to the former manager who won three European Cups as Liverpool boss. The 2019/20 home kit also features white pin stripes on the front of the shirt, as they were on the 1982/83 jersey.

Liverpool and New Balance have chosen to retain the popular 'red pepper' colour for the coming season. To commemorate the tragic events of Hillsborough, the 96 emblem, surrounded by flames, sits at the nape of the neck.

Liverpool's new away shirt design takes inspiration from iconic street signs around Anfield, while its collar shape and construction pays homage to the strip worn by the club's 1977 European Cup-winning side under Paisley.

In line with the 2019-20 home jersey, the white and navy away kit features Paisley's signature on the inside of the neck and an official swing tag dedicated to the legendary manager in the year of the 100th anniversary of his birth.

The strip is completed with navy shorts and white socks with a lower navy section and red trim, while the goalkeeper shirt is green with matching socks.

Manchester United

Manchester United's new home kit pays homage to the Treble-winners from the 1998/99 campaign.

The crowning achievement 20 years ago was their comeback against Bayern Munich in the Champions League final as last-gasp goals from Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sealed a remarkable 2-1 win - and the times of those goals feature on the shirt sleeve.

Paul Pogba stars in Manchester United's new kit campaign

The dates of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League conquests are also displayed on the bottom of the shirt, which will have a new club crest of black with gold stitching.

The goalkeeping jersey - modelled by David de Gea despite continued speculation over his future - comes in a tiger pattern featuring a dark purple two-tone design in a reference to the one worn by Peter Schmeichel 20 years ago.

David de Gea models Manchester United's new goalkeeping kit

Southampton

Southampton's new Under Armour home kit sees the iconic red and white stripes return. They are accented with black shoulders and trim on the sleeves.

The away kit has been produced with a grey body and contrasting volt-yellow shoulders and sleeve accents, while the new third kit features a white body with blue shoulders, red geometric lines running across the width of the shirt.

📸



Check out our full gallery, as #SaintsFC's new kits for the 2019/20 season are revealed: https://t.co/9H0o2kJcFo pic.twitter.com/cI1KGoZO8E — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 17, 2019

West Ham

West Ham have revealed their new strips, with the home offering complete with claret shorts and socks, and the away inspired by the Hammers' historic 1980 FA Cup-winning team.

The Umbro design on the home strip includes a claret V-neck and sky blue chest, while the all-white away kit will bring memories flooding back for supporters alive during the 1-0 win over Arsenal, 39 years ago.

West Ham have unveiled their stylish new home shirt for the 2019/20 season

West Ham captain Mark Noble said: "To wear this shirt, especially with the West Ham badge on it - it takes an honest player, hard-working, a player that leaves everything on the pitch and plays for the crest on the shirt.

"When you play for this club, you join a family and players do realise that this is not just an ordinary Football Club, this is a great Football Club, with a great history, and the shirt represents just that."

Felipe Anderson, Declan Rice and Mark Noble model the new West Ham strips

