Pre-season round-up: Chelsea hit five, Arsenal stumble, Pablo Fornals and Sebastien Haller net on debut

Christian Pulisic opened his account for Chelsea

Chelsea and West Ham both hit five goals apiece in their respective pre-season victories against Red Bull Salzburg and Hertha Berlin while a young Arsenal side beat Angers on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Pulisic makes statement

Christian Pulisic made his mark for Chelsea, netting his first two goals for the club in a 5-3 pre-season win at Red Bull Salzburg.

Pulisic was on hand to finish two flowing moves in the opening 45 minutes and won the penalty from which Ross Barkley swept home.

Jerome Onguene struck for the Germans but Pedro scored a sumptuous backheeled finish to make it 4-1.

Takumi Minamino netted twice late on for Salzburg while Michy Batshuayi struck a fifth for Frank Lampard's side.

Michy Batshuayi scored Chelsea's fifth

Young Gunners held in France

Arsenal were held 1-1 with Angers but won on penalties in a game designed as a celebration of the French club's centenary.

Reiss Nelson grabbed the Gunners' goal when he followed up from close range to cancel out Farid El Melali's opener.

Arsenal celebrate Reiss Nelson's goal

Unai Emery picked an inexperienced team full of young talent with Zech Medley, Robbie Burton, Gabriel Martinelli and Tyreece John-Jules given a chance to shine.

Arsenal face Barcelona in their final pre-season match on Sunday before their Premier League opener against Newcastle.

Fornals, Haller star for Hammers

Pablo Fornals and Sebastien Haller both found the net as West Ham and Hertha Berlin served up an entertaining encounter which the Hammers won 5-3.

Pascal Kopke edged the Germans in front early on but Fornals levelled four minutes later when finishing from close range after being picked out by Haller.

Davie Selke's burst and classy finish put West Ham on the back foot but again Haller and Fornals linked up to bring the Hammers level. Their interchange of passes set up Manuel Lanzini to fire home from 22 yards.

Kopke made it 3-2 after the break but Robert Snodgrass' cross was headed home by Haller to draw the scores level again.

West Ham then took over in the final 10 minutes with Grady Diangana and Michail Antonio firing home to end an entertaining pre-season encounter.