Jack Wilkinson
Manchester United 2-0 Perth Glory: Marcus Rashord and James Garner on target
Last Updated: 13/07/19 2:18pm
Manchester United kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 victory over Perth Glory at Optus Stadium.
Marcus Rashford broke an hour of Perth resistance with an instinctive first-time volley, before substitute James Garner wrapped up the win with a 20-yard drive five minutes from time.
Rashford and Paul Pogba were among the 11 half-time changes made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who handed debuts to summer signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in either half, both of whom impressed.
United remain in Perth ahead of their second pre-season match against Leeds at the same stadium on July 17, before embarking on the south-east Asian leg of their tour.
Full report to follow...
What's next?
Manchester United's remaining pre-season fixtures
- July 17: Leeds Utd - Optus Stadium, Perth
- July 20: Inter Milan - National Stadium, Singapore
- July 25: Tottenham - Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China
- July 30: Kristiansund - Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway
- August 3: AC Milan - Principality Stadium, Cardiff