Sat 13th July

Friendly Match

  • Manchester United vs Perth Glory
  • 12:00pm Saturday 13th July
  • Optus Stadium  
FT

Man Utd 2

M Rashford (60),J Garner (85)

Perth Glory 0

Report

Jack Wilkinson

@jacktwilkinson

Manchester United 2-0 Perth Glory: Marcus Rashord and James Garner on target

Last Updated: 13/07/19 2:18pm

United players congratulate Marcus Rashford on his opener in Perth

Manchester United kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 victory over Perth Glory at Optus Stadium.

Marcus Rashford broke an hour of Perth resistance with an instinctive first-time volley, before substitute James Garner wrapped up the win with a 20-yard drive five minutes from time.

Rashford and Paul Pogba were among the 11 half-time changes made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who handed debuts to summer signings Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in either half, both of whom impressed.

United remain in Perth ahead of their second pre-season match against Leeds at the same stadium on July 17, before embarking on the south-east Asian leg of their tour.

Perth Glory's Joel Chianese and Man Utd's Daniel James contest for the ball

Full report to follow...

What's next?

Manchester United's remaining pre-season fixtures

  • July 17: Leeds Utd - Optus Stadium, Perth
  • July 20: Inter Milan - National Stadium, Singapore
  • July 25: Tottenham - Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai, China
  • July 30: Kristiansund - Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo, Norway
  • August 3: AC Milan - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

