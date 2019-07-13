Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unsure if Romelu Lukaku will leave Manchester United

1:58 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unsure about what the future holds for Romelu Lukaku Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unsure about what the future holds for Romelu Lukaku

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he is unsure if Romelu Lukaku will leave Manchester United this summer but reiterated the club are yet to receive a formal bid for the Belgian striker.

Lukaku is a target for Inter Milan but United have told the Serie A side they will need to pay more than £79m to sign the 26-year-old Belgium international, increasing the prospect of him staying at Old Trafford.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio was in London on Thursday to meet United officials but was left in no doubt that their current proposal would not be good enough as they struggle to meet the Premier League club's valuation.

Romelu Lukaku is wanted by Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte

Lukaku was left out of Saturday's 2-0 win over Perth Glory after picking up a minor injury but Solskjaer expects him to be fit for Wednesday's game against Leeds .

"He should be fit for Wednesday, He trained with the team yesterday but it was not useful today to risk him," Solskjaer said.

Asked if Lukaku would still be at the club when the transfer window closes, Solskjaer replied: "Let's see when the season starts. We have not had any bids that we are considering."

Later, Solskjaer issued a further update, telling reporters "you guys will know something next week".

Daniel James impressed on his Manchester United debut against Perth Glory

United have made two signings so far this summer, bring in Daniel James from Swansea for £18m and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace for £50m.

Their pursuit of Leicester City's Harry Maguire remains "very much alive", a source close to negotiations has told Sky Sports News this week.

They also remain interested in signing Sean Longstaff from Newcastle - though the two clubs are a long way apart in their valuation of the player - and Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Sean Longstaff is a target for Manchester United

Solskjaer is hopeful United can add to their squad before the transfer window shuts on August 8.

"Timing is obviously an issue but we are working as I have said before. Of course we are optimistic," Solskjaer added.

Solskjaer has yet to decide who will captain United next season.

Ashley Young wore the armband for the first half or United's win against Perth, while Juan Mata took it for the second.

Could Paul Pogba captain Manchester United this season?

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid after saying he wanted a 'new challenge' last month but Solskjaer says the French midfielder is among the players he is considering naming as captain for next season.

Asked about the captaincy, Solskjaer said: "We have got a few possibilities there. When the season starts we will announce [someone].

"Ashley [Young] will wear it when he is playing until we decide on someone."

Asked if Pogba is a consideration, Solskjaer said: "Yeah."

Luke Shaw came off after tweaking his hamstring

Luke Shaw was taken off with a hamstring problem in the 83rd minute against Perth but Solskjaer said that was a precautionary move.

"He felt his hamstring being a little bit tight so there was no point taking any more risk," Solskjaer said.

"After he signalled that he wanted to come off he still kept on running so it is not a bad one I think. We did it as a precaution."