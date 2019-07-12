Manchester United still interested in Sean Longstaff

Sean Longstaff made nine Premier League appearances last season

Manchester United are still interested in signing Sean Longstaff from Newcastle even though the two clubs are a long way apart in their valuation of the player.

Last weekend, Newcastle told Manchester United that Longstaff was not for sale and even if he was he would cost at least as much as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who joined from Crystal Palace in a deal worth £50m.

Manchester United value the 21-year-old at closer to £20m and they are weighing up what they are willing to offer for the player.

Sky Sports News understands Longstaff is hopeful a deal can be agreed to have the opportunity to speak to Manchester United, but understands if Newcastle will not sell and is fully committed to the club.

Newcastle do not want to sell Longstaff, who made nine Premier League appearances last season, and see him as a big part of their future plans. He signed a new four-year deal at St James' Park in December.

