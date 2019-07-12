Romelu Lukaku subject of an official approach from Inter Milan, says club director

Romelu Lukaku wants to join Inter Milan this summer

Romelu Lukaku is the subject of an official approach from Inter Milan after talks with Manchester United on Thursday.

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio met with United club officials and it is understood United want a cash-only £75m fee from the Serie A club if they are to sell the Belgium striker.

Ausilio said: "It was an official approach between two important clubs. We'll see what happens. All the players we're following are targets we've agreed with Antonio Conte. We want to satisfy his request within certain financial parameters."

Inter's only proposal has been a smaller fee for a two-year loan with an obligation to buy for a much larger sum spread over the next couple of years, however, the total of that deal comes in short of United's valuation.

Sky Sports News understands Lukaku wants to move after feeling devalued after being made to feel like United's second-choice striker in the second half of last season.

The 26-year-old did not take part in training on Thursday afternoon and underwent some rehab work but he will be back in the squad for Saturday's friendly against Perth Glory.

2:16 With Romelu Lukaku linked with a move to Inter Milan, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments for Manchester United With Romelu Lukaku linked with a move to Inter Milan, we take a look at some of his best Premier League moments for Manchester United

"It's certainly down to the intensity of the work Manchester United have done since arriving in Australia, a couple of double sessions in three days here in Perth," said Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper. "It just shows you they are going at it hammer and tongs."

However, there are concerns about the state of the pitch at the Optus Stadium as it will host an Australian football match finishing just 22 hours before United's friendly.

"There's no two ways about it, Aussie rules rips up the pitch, it's a big circular pitch," said Cooper.

Manchester United will play Perth Glory in the Optus Stadium, where the Premier League club have already had open training sessions

"So that's difficult, the fact that it's also a concrete-based stadiums has led to some concerns about stress factors amongst players, and of course the fact that Manchester United have been working so hard while here in Australia.

"They'll be hit with a very hard pitch, a big pitch. I think Manchester United will have to be careful about their personnel and how long they'll be on the pitch."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.