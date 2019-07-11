Romelu Lukaku's Inter Milan move could be scuppered by 'bad blood' with Manchester United

Manchester United's 'bad blood' with Inter Milan over a failed transfer attempt could scupper any potential Romelu Lukaku move, Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol told The Transfer Show.

Although Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio is in the UK to negotiate a deal for the forward, Solhekol believes it's not just the valuation that could be the stumbling block for a deal.

"There is some sort of bad blood between the two clubs," Solhekol said.

"Two years ago Manchester United were desperate to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan.

"They offered €45m but Inter wanted €50 Euros and refused to sell over just €5m, and I think some people at Manchester United may remember how they behaved over that."

'Lukaku would be like a cut-price Ferrari'

The United hierarchy have reportedly slapped a £75m price tag on Lukaku in order to recoup the entire fee paid to Everton two years ago.

However, it is believed Inter are nowhere near meeting that estimation with the Serie A side wanting to taking the player on a cut-price season-long loan before staggering payments over the following two summers.

Solhekol explained: "Inter Milan want to take him on loan for £9m and then pay £27m next summer and another £27m the following one.

"But that only adds up to £63m which is still short of Manchester United's valuation and at the same time they'd be getting a world-class striker for just £9m.

"It's like me walking into a Ferrari dealership, asking how much a Ferrari 488 is and the salesman saying that is £200,000.

"I then offer £20,000 to take it on loan for two years before paying another £20,000 in two years' time - they'd tell me to take a hike and I think that's what Manchester United will be saying to Inter Milan."

