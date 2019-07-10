Sean Longstaff talks held between Manchester United and Newcastle

1:09 Newcastle do not want to sell Sean Longstaff, Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show Newcastle do not want to sell Sean Longstaff, Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show

Manchester United and Newcastle have held high-level talks about Sean Longstaff but no official bid has yet been made, according to Sky sources.

The talks were held last weekend but Sky Sports News understands Newcastle are categorically not interested in selling Longstaff and see him as a big part of their future plans.

Longstaff, 21, made nine Premier League appearances last season, scoring once, before knee ligament damage ruled him out for the rest of the season in March.

Manchester United have already signed two home-grown youngsters in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bisaaka.

They have also made an enquiry into signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, Sky Sports News understands.

Manchester United are interested in Mario Lemina

Newcastle, meanwhile, have identified Steve Bruce as a possible replacement for Rafa Benitez, with Sheffield Wednesday braced for an official approach for their manager.

