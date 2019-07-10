Steve Bruce to Newcastle? Sheffield Wednesday braced for official approach

Steve Bruce is a boyhood Newcastle fan and was nearly handed the job in 2015

Sheffield Wednesday are braced for an official approach from Newcastle for their manager Steve Bruce, Sky Sports News understands.

Wednesday boss Bruce is due to return from Portugal on Wednesday, and Newcastle are keen to have a new man in place to succeed Rafa Benitez by the time they fly to China to take part in The Asia Cup on Saturday.

Sky Sports News understands that Newcastle see Bruce as a safe pair of hands and would get on well with Mike Ashley and the club's hierarchy.

The 58-year-old former Sunderland boss is on a rolling contract at Wednesday and would cost only £1m in compensation.

Bruce grew up a Newcastle supporter and it is believed that his dream is to manage his boyhood club.

Ashley considered hiring Bruce back in 2015, but opted for Steve McClaren instead.

