Newcastle consider Steve Bruce as Rafael Benitez replacement

Steve Bruce is being considered by Newcastle

Steve Bruce is one of the names under consideration to take over at Newcastle United, Sky sources understand.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Bruce is Newcastle-born, but previously managed the club's North-East rivals Sunderland.

He is also one of only two men - along with Danny Wilson - to have managed both Wednesday and Sheffield United.

Bruce last week brushed off speculation linking him with the vacancy at St James' Park.

"Maybe because I'm from Newcastle [is why my name has been mentioned]," he told Radio Sheffield.

"But no, I've been on holiday. I never take any notice of all that sort of speculation or tittle-tattle because the way the newspapers are today, no disrespect, I think there have been 150 managers associated with Newcastle. I would suppose I'm going to be one of them."

Rafael Benitez spent just over three years at St James' Park

Bruce was named as Dutchman Jos Luhukay's permanent replacement at Sheffield Wednesday in January. Under Bruce, Wednesday ended last season 12th in the Sky Bet Championship.

Newcastle fly to China for the Premier League Asia Trophy on Saturday and they are keen to replace Rafael Benitez before then.

Benitez left Newcastle following the expiry of his contract and has since taken charge at Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.