Rafael Benitez appointed manager of Dalian Yifang in China

Rafa Benitez is heading to China

Rafael Benitez has been appointed as manager of Chinese Super League club Dalian Yifang.

The Spaniard's Newcastle contract ended on Sunday, with Benitez saying he and the club's hierarchy had been unable to find a shared vision for the future.

The 59-year-old is unsurprisingly back in work already, posting on social media on Tuesday that he has joined Dalian.

In a short video, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss shared the messaged "welcome Rafa Benitez" with the caption: "New Challenge, New Chapter".

He then added: "After a long path, we start a new challenge. I am happy to begin this project with Dalian Yifang."

1:37 Former Newcastle striker Andy Cole believes Benitez exceeded expectations during his time at the club Former Newcastle striker Andy Cole believes Benitez exceeded expectations during his time at the club

Benitez wrote an open letter to Newcastle's fans on Monday, saying: "From winning the Championship, to our two seasons in the Premier League, fans, staff and players have all been United.

"I wanted to stay, but I didn't just wait to sign an extended contract, I wanted to be part of a project. Unfortunately, it became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the club did not share the same vision."

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is reportedly interested in the Newcastle job, while Nice claim they have received no approach for Patrick Vieira and Jose Mourinho has distanced himself from the speculation.