Porto boss Sergio Conceicao interested in Newcastle job

Porto boss Sergio Conceicao has been in charge of the team for two seasons

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao is interested in the soon-to-be vacant Newcastle United job, Sky Sports News understands.

Conceicao has been in charge of the Portuguese side for two seasons and led them to the title in 2018.

Newcastle are thought to have a long list of names and Conceicao is one that would fit the profile of manager they are looking for to replace Rafael Benitez.

Rafael Benitez will leave Newcastle on June 30

The club will not make any moves until Benitez's contract expires at the end of the month.

Newcastle confirmed the Spaniard will leave St James' Park upon the expiry of his contract on June 30 earlier this week.

0:38 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Newcastle have lost 'one of the best managers in the world' following Rafael Benitez's decision to leave the club when his contract expires on June 30 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says Newcastle have lost 'one of the best managers in the world' following Rafael Benitez's decision to leave the club when his contract expires on June 30

The 59-year-old had been in talks with the club over a new deal but they failed to reach an agreement.