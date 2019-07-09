Man United's options with Paul Pogba discussed on Transfer Talk podcast

The Transfer Talk podcast is back with another episode as the summer transfer window hots up.

Host Tom White is joined in studio by Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth and Sky Sports football features writer Adam Bate to discuss all the latest moves in the market.

With Neymar is AWOL from Paris Saint-Germain, the panel discuss what it will take for Barcelona to re-sign him.

French football journalist Jonathan Johnson joins the show to reveal why Philippe Coutinho is likely to be central to any deal for Neymar to return to Barcelona.

The sale of Neymar this summer would not be a huge loss to Paris Saint-Germain, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

South American football expert Tim Vickery also dials in to give his assessment of what the future holds for Neymar and Coutinho.

Tim provides a scouting report of the new Brazil star that filled Neymar's boots at the Copa America - and there's details of another set-back for Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez.

Paul Pogba wants to leave United - but is in Australia as part of the club's pre-season tour. United We Stand editor Andy Mitten joins on the phone from the club's base to explain just how the midfielder has been behaving - and where he could be going.

Dharmesh reveals the possible Pogba replacements United are already lining up, before the panel round up the latest on deals at Burnley, Juventus, Man City, Everton, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

