Mario Lemina: Manchester United make enquiry for Southampton midfielder

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina could be on the move

Manchester United have made an enquiry into signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, Sky Sports News understands.

Lemina has been given permission to speak to other clubs by Southampton, having not been included on their pre-season training camp in Austria.

Southampton are aware of interest from a number of other clubs in the 25-year-old Gabon international, who has made 46 Premier League appearances for the Saints since arriving from Juventus in 2017.

Manchester United are also preparing a bid for Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, according to Sky sources.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already signed two home-grown youngsters in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bisaaka.

Paul Pogba, who has been reportedly linked with a move away from Old Trafford, has trained with his Manchester United team-mates in Australia as speculation continues over his future.

