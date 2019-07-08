Paul Pogba mismanaged at Manchester United?

1:30 Paul Pogba is 'world class' and would give Manchester United a huge lift if he was managed more carefully, says Anton Toloui on Good Morning Transfers Paul Pogba is 'world class' and would give Manchester United a huge lift if he was managed more carefully, says Anton Toloui on Good Morning Transfers

Has Paul Pogba been mismanaged at Manchester United and should the club try harder to embrace his ability?

Question marks surround Pogba's future at United with his agent Mino Raiola declaring on Friday they were "in the process" of facilitating a move away from Old Trafford.

However, the 26-year-old France international reported back to Carrington on Sunday ahead of United's 18-day pre-season trip.

Pogba's future was discussed on Good Morning Transfers - a new show on Sky Sports News where our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight.

Sky Sports News' Anton Toloui feels United could do more to accommodate Pogba's creative talents.

"Manchester United are linked with dozens of players this month - not one of them is as good as an in-form Pogba," he said.

"When Manchester United were unplayable during their initial two month spell under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Pogba recorded 15 goal involvements in 11 games - he was genuinely world class.

Paul Pogba's stats for 2018/19 season

"His fellow Premier League players know that too - hence his inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year.

"The lazy argument about Pogba is that his form is patchy, he's an individual. That's just fan tribalism and old fashioned coaching of 'if you don't fit in - get out of my club.'

"It's 2019 - one thing we should celebrate and champion is people's differences and look to encourage - not alienate - people to let their talents shine.

"Pogba is an enigmatic figure that has been slightly mismanaged. It's not easy to work with a player like that. But there's a genuine world class player there who if is engaged can push Manchester United up the table. Also, he could be the leader Manchester United have been lacking.

"It's a difficult thing to manage a guy that maybe doesn't connect with others but that's what a good manager does in any walk of life. Dealing with difficult individuals and find a way to engage with them. Why is Pogba any different? He shouldn't be. Manchester United need to sort this."

